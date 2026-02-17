Dallas Trinity’s Sealey Strawn called-up to US U19s for Portugal camp

Dallas Trinity FC forward Sealey Strawn has been named to the United States U-19 Women’s National Team roster for an international training camp in Portugal later this month, adding another chapter to what has been a swift rise through American soccer’s youth ranks.

Solar SC midfielder Sealey Strawn (20) shoots in the Dallas Cup U15 girls’ final between FC Dallas ECNL GU15 and Solar ECNL 07G on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Strawn, 18, joined Trinity on an academy contract ahead of the club’s inaugural USL Super League season while still in high school, finished third on the team in scoring with four goals and two assists in 19 appearances, and was named the league’s first-ever Young Player of the Year. She has three goals to her credit so far this season.

The call-up is not a surprise. The Prosper, Texas native has been a consistent presence in U.S. youth setups, representing the U-15s in 2022 before earning her first U-19 call-up in October 2024. She also scored once in two appearances for the U-20s at the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.

The U-19s will play three friendlies outside of Porto — against Czechia on Feb. 27, Wales on March 2, and host Portugal on March 6. Strawn is one of only two professionals on the 20-player roster, alongside Sporting JAX’s Ashlyn Puerta, with the remainder drawn from college programs.

All 20 players are also age-eligible for the 2026 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Poland, giving these matches weight beyond a typical friendly window. Strawn, committed to The University of North Carolina at the conclusion of Trinity’s season, will be among those making their case for that roster.