Dallas Trinity FC has been signing players so quickly, that they snuck one past me two weeks back with the signing of LSU defender Maya Gordon.
Gordon played 5 seasons at LSU, starting 78 or the 86 games she played notching 3 assists.
The Independent North Texas Professional Soccer News Source
Dallas Trinity FC has been signing players so quickly, that they snuck one past me two weeks back with the signing of LSU defender Maya Gordon.
Gordon played 5 seasons at LSU, starting 78 or the 86 games she played notching 3 assists.