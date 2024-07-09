Dallas Trinity FC signs Garland native Cyera Hintzen

Dallas Trinity FC has signed Garland native and ex-Longhorn Cyera Hintzen. Hintzen was last on the roster of Gotham FC in 2023.

Prior to joining Gotham, Hintzen played at Valur in Iceland (24 games, 12 goals) and Perth Glory (27 games, 11 goals). At Perth, Hintzen was named the 2022-23 Perth Glory A-League Women’s Most Glorious Player and the 2022-23 Perth Glory A-League Players’ Player of the Year.

Hintzen played college ball at UT where she was named the 2018 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time Second Team All-American. Over four seasons, Hintzen played in 72 games, making 69 starts, with 27 goals and 18 assists.

Hintzen played 6 games for Gotham scoring 2 goals.

Cyera Hintzen. (Courtesy University of Texas)