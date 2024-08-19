Dallas Trinity FC grabs a road point at Tampa Bay in inaugural game

Dallas Trinity FC kicked off their first-ever season with a road game at Tampa Bay Sun and came away with a road point in the 1-1 draw. Dallas will probably rue their poor finishing, however, as they outshot the Sun 14-6. The first half Trinity performance was particularly dominant while the second half was more even.

Trinity was led by its 3-player midfield of Amber Brooks, Jenny Danielsson, and Sam Meza who controlled most of the play.

Trinity scored first off a corner kick in first-half injury time. Hannah Davison putting away a pass from Chioma Ubogagu.

In the second half, adjustments by the Sun evened out the play and they capitalized on a corner as well. Center back Brooke Hendrix heading in the goal.

The game also saw the debut of the Dallas Trinity secondary kits which features the club gold on the jersey and shorts with a nice twist of white socks. One kit nerd nitpick would be the black names and numbers which would have looked better in the club’s primary maroon.

The Dallas Trinity FC XI at Tampa Bay Sun, August 18, 2024.