Dallas Cup opening day Cotton Bowl schedule

The Dallas Cup has announced the schedule for the April 10th, 2022, opening day at the Cotton Bowl.

10 am – training match for the US Men’s National Deaf Team

12:30 pm – Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Dallas Premier – U17 girls

3 pm – Tigres vs FC Dallas – Super Group defending champs vs the 2017 champs (and host club)

6:45 pm – EL Salvador U19 YNT vs CF Monterrey – Super Group

The annual “Welcome World” Opening Ceremonies and Parade of Nations, featuring over 200 Dallas Cup teams, will start at 5:45 pm.

MoneyGram Soccer Park will be hosting the 1:30 pm Super Group match between top-flight team HB Køge from Denmark squaring off against the Panama U19 YNT.

The Dallas Cup’s 43rd Tournament kicks off on April 9th with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay at the Toyota Soccer Complex in Frisco.

The Dallas Cup girls’ tournament back 2022 field included German side Eintracht Frankfurt and US powerhouses Real Salt Lake, Baltimore Armour, and Texas giants Solar SC, FC Dallas, and Dallas Sting.

Known Dallas Cup 2022 Super Group Teams

FC Dallas – hosts, 2017 Champs

Tigres – defending Champs

CF Monterrey

EL Salvador U19 YNT

Panama U19 YNT

HB Køge