Dallas Cup Girls Champions Crowned

In a quadruple header at Toyota Stadium, the inaugural Dallas Cup Girls Invitational presented by Mary Kay crowned girls champions in four age brackets – Under 16 through Under 19. All championship matches were aired live on ESPN3.

U16

D’Feeters Kicks Soccer Club ECNL U16 0 Solar U15 ECNL 2 FINAL

Vivian Geesbreght and Emeri Adames scored for Solar.

Solar U15 ECNL lifts the Dallas Cup U16 trophy. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

U17s

Solar ECNL 04 4 FC Dallas ECNL U17 0 FINAL

Jaedyn Shaw had a second half brace to add to the opening goals by Zoe Calyer and Sydney Becerra.

Solar ECNL 04 won the club’s second title of the day, this one in the U17 bracket. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

U18s

FC Dallas 03 West Red 0 Solar 04 FDL 3 FINAL

Kalista Hough grabbed a brace and Amelia Leggett added the third goal as Solar won their third title of the day.

Solar 04 FDL wins the 2021 U18 Championship. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

U19s

Crossfire Premier U19 ECNL 5 FC Dallas 03 ECNL 1 FINAL

Crossfire – from Washington – was the only non-Texas club to win a title. U19 Final MVP Maia Tabion grabbed the 1st and 5th goals on the day with Kate Toomey, Ashly Berge, and Alexandra Akers scoring in between Tobion goals. Valerie Flores had the loan goal for FC Dallas.

Crossfire tops the I19s to bring home the Ball and the Boot. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

This Weekend

The finals of the 2021 Dallas Cup boys divisions will be played beginning on Saturday. ESPN3 will provide live coverage from Toyota Stadium of the finals of the U13 through U19 Boys divisions on April 3rd and 4th. Pete Stein and Dev Reeves of the Dallas Sidekicks broadcast team will be on air for the seven boys’ finals at Toyota Stadium.



Saturday, April 3 – Toyota Stadium

9:30 AM U-13 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 11:30 AM U-14 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 1:30 PM U-15 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 3:30 PM U-16 Boys Championship Game ESPN3

Sunday, April 4 – Toyota Stadium

9:30 AM U-17 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 12:00 PM U-18 Boys Championship Game ESPN3 2:30 PM U-19 Boys Championship Game ESPN3

Sunday, April 4 – Toyota Soccer Center

11:00 AM U-12 Boys Championship Game Twitter Live

@DallasCup