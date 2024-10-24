Chupacabras brand debuts for new team in historic McKinney

Michael Hitchcock’s new club coming to McKinney had a brand reveal last night and dropped their winning brand on the community: Mckinney Chupacabras FC. Merch is available at the ProRel Soccer Shop in McKinney.

Mckinney Chupacabras FC logo. (Courtesy Mckinney Chupacabras FC)

The Chupacabras brand won the fan vote with more tallies than the 2nd and 3rd place vote-getters combined.

Mckinney Chupacabras FC brand and logo explainer. (Courtesy Mckinney Chupacabras FC)

The club also has a secondary logo which is based on the history water tower and claw marks giving it an M-shaped resemblance.

Mckinney Chupacabras FC secondary logo. (Courtesy Mckinney Chupacabras FC)

Lastly is the club’s wordmark.

Mckinney Chupacabras FC wordmark. (Courtesy Mckinney Chupacabras FC)

The Chupacabras begin play in 2025 in a league yet to be announced. The club will play at the NPSL/USL-2/”League for Clubs” level in a league to be announced. The stadium venue has also not yet been announced.

Season tickets are already on sale.

¡Vamos Chupacabras! 🔵⚫



McKinney Soccer is here!⚽ pic.twitter.com/ZBSbsS8tGP — McKinney Chupacabras FC (@McKChupacabras) October 23, 2024