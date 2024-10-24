Chupacabras brand debuts for new team in historic McKinney

Michael Hitchcock’s new club coming to McKinney had a brand reveal last night and dropped their winning brand on the community: Mckinney Chupacabras FC. Merch is available at the ProRel Soccer Shop in McKinney.
The Chupacabras brand won the fan vote with more tallies than the 2nd and 3rd place vote-getters combined.
The club also has a secondary logo which is based on the history water tower and claw marks giving it an M-shaped resemblance.
Lastly is the club’s wordmark.
The Chupacabras begin play in 2025 in a league yet to be announced. The club will play at the NPSL/USL-2/”League for Clubs” level in a league to be announced. The stadium venue has also not yet been announced.