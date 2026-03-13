Bos’ header earns Dallas Trinity a road point at DC Power

Dallas Trinity FC 1, DC Power FC 1

Dallas Trinity FC and DC Power FC played to a 1-1 draw Thursday night at a chilly Audi Field, with Bethany Bos‘s first-half header earning the Golden Girls an important road point and keeping them firmly in the playoff picture. Dallas (8-6-4, 28 points) remains third in the Gainbridge Super League standings, now within two points of Lexington SC in second.

Bethany Bos heads in a goal to level it 1-1 at DC Power 3/12/26 (Kylli Asaro, Dallas Trinity FC)

Nathan Thackeray made two notable lineup adjustments from Sunday’s win at Lexington. Sealey Strawn returned from her U-19 USWNT camp in Portugal and went straight into the starting XI in place of Camryn Lancaster. With Wayny Balata on the injury report with a lower extremity injury, Maya McCutcheon stepped into the midfield alongside Heather Stainbrook.

Thackeray’s side came out composed and controlled much of the early going, but DC Power struck first. Loza Abera opened the scoring in the 17th minute, and Dallas spent the remainder of the first half working to put things right. They did it with time to spare. In the 44th minute, Lexi Missimo delivered a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box that found Bos at the back post, and the forward headed home to level the match before the break.

It was Bos’s first goal of the season, first in the Super League, and Dallas’s ninth headed goal of the year, the most in the league. Missimo’s assist was her first of the season, matching her total from a 2024-25 campaign shortened by injury.

Thackeray liked what he saw in the first half. “I thought we played really well,” he said. “It felt like we controlled it for a lot of the half, played some really good stuff, and scored a good goal from a set piece.”

The second half was harder. DC pressed to reclaim the lead, and Thackeray turned to his bench, bringing Lancaster on for Strawn in the 70th minute and then making three changes at once in the 79th — Jenny Danielsson for Missimo, Allie Thornton for Bos, and Caroline Kelly for Chioma Ubogagu.

Dallas had to dig in and hold. Tyler McCamey made five saves on the night, several of them in the final fifteen minutes when DC turned up the pressure. Samar Guidry was dependable throughout in the back, and Dallas’s defensive shape held when it needed to most. “Not a great second half performance from us,” Thackeray said, “but we came up big in a couple of moments. A point on the road is a good point.”

Bos credited the setup. “We’ve been working on set pieces all week, and Lexi played a great ball in,” she said. “I was one versus one and just had to beat my man. I like using my head, so it worked out well.”

Bethany Bos & Lexi Missimo celebrate levelling the match at DC Power 3/12/26 (Kylli Asaro, Dallas Trinity FC)

McCamey, whose five saves give her 17 on the season across five matches, was measured about the result. “We were definitely under a lot of pressure in the last ten or fifteen minutes, so credit to DC,” she said. “I’m glad I could come up in the places my team needed me. It’s not three points, but we’ll take this one on the road.”

Dallas is now unbeaten in eight of their last nine regular-season matches and 4-4-2 on the road this season. The draw keeps them in third place with the playoff race entering its most consequential stretch.

Next up, the Golden Girls return to the Cotton Bowl for a Wednesday night showdown against Lexington SC (7-2-9, 30 points). Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. CT. It’s Pups at the Pitch night, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs. The match streams on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

SCORING SUMMARY 17′ — DC: Loza Abera 44′ — DAL: Bethany Bos (Lexi Missimo)