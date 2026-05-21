Atlético Dallas teases Cotton Bowl set up to potential ticket buyers

Earlier this week, Atlético Dallas dropped some images and information about the game day setup the club is putting together for the Cotton Bowl when it begins play in 2027 in the USL Championship.

Initially, the Cotton Bowl will be limited to a capacity of 17,000 fans for Atletico games on the Southwest side and Northwest end (the Cotton Bowl is aligned at an East/West angle).

Included in the setup is a supporters section behind the Northwest goal opposite the main Southeast tunnel.

The Atlético Dallas set up at the Cotton Bowl. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

The club will be holding a “select-a-seat” event on July 25th.

One interesting question related to the supporters’ stand is whether it will be taken down after every game or will it remain in place? And will it be available for Dallas Trinity use as well?