Arriola named MLS Player of the Month

FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola has been named MLS Player of the Month for May.

The record in-league signing for FCD scored or assisted in each of the team’s six league games in May, a run that leaves Arriola close to two FC Dallas records.

Carlos Ruiz had a run of seven consecutive games with a goal, and eight games with a goal or an assist starting in May 2006. Arriola is currently at five games with a goal, and six with a goal or an assist. Ruiz also won PotM for May 2006.

Arriola was recognized in the MLS Team of the Week three times in May, in weeks 10, 13, and 14.

The 27-year-old has already matched his best season in MLS in terms of goals. Arriola counts seven goals and three assists through the opening 14 games of 2022. Compared to his seven goal haul for DC United in 2018, which also included eight assists.