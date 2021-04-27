Anthony Ramirez called into Mexico U16 Team

FC Dallas Academy U17 striker/winger Anthony Ramirez has been named to the Mexico U16 team for a camp at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) this week.
Ramirez has on prior occasions been involved with the US Youth National team program.
