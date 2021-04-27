Categories International Soccer

Anthony Ramirez called into Mexico U16 Team

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas Academy U17 striker/winger Anthony Ramirez has been named to the Mexico U16 team for a camp at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) this week.

Ramirez has on prior occasions been involved with the US Youth National team program.

Anthony Ramirez of FC Dallas in the 2019 Dallas Cup.

