All aboard! El Tren re-ups with FC Dallas for 5 more years

FC Dallas – in a move of phenomenal timing, given it was likely in the works for some time – today announced a new five-year contract for Ricardo “El Tren” Pepi through 2026.

“I’m very happy to give my everything to FC Dallas,” Pepi said. “I want to thank the club for having that trust in me. It’s a big step in my career, personally and for my family.”

The deal was announced within days of Pepi being named MLS Player of the Week after becoming the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat trick.

3rd Degree’s Take

Fantastic news. This kid is not just the future but also the present. Rewarding a homegrown who is producing the goods week after week will only help the club. I expected a deal like this over the winter for Pepi, It’s even better that the club moved now to get it done.

Here’s hoping we get to see him a few years before the big move.

Ricardo Pepi looking for space in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)