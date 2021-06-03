3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 113 now available

The Colorado Rapids game certainly gave us plenty to talk about on 3rd Degree the Podcast as the international break is upon us. Your trio of hosts break down the bad and the good – including a kerfuffle over just how much good – of the game last week. Front bad, mids not bad, D bad, another mystery sub… lots to talk about. Then Buzz has a 5 point plan to right the ship. Finally, it was time for some kit talk, Inter Miami giggles, and some Dante Sealy stuff. All that and more on 3rd Degree the Podcast.

