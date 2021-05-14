3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 110 now available

Oh man, is there a lot to talk about on this week’s episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast. Your hosts Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick are joined by the one and only Steve Fenn to talk FC Dallas and MLS salaries. Once the MLSPA salary dump talk is over, your trio breaks down the Houston game, gets you ready for the Loons this weekend, and lets you know all about the Gold Cup coming to a stadium near you this summer.

3rd Degree the Podcast is brought to you by Soccer90.com. 25% Off Sitewide for All 3rd Degree Podcast listeners with Promo Code 3RDDEGREE on Soccer90.com.

Music by Pappy Check.