2022 SheBelieves Cup doubleheader coming to Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium will host the US Women’s National Team, the Czech Republic, Iceland, and New Zealand in the final doubleheader of the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

New Zealand is the co-hosts of the 2023 Women’s World Cup from July 20-August 6, 2023, in four cities in New Zealand and five in Australia. The tournament will feature 32 countries for the first time.

“These will be the first matches of what will be a really important year, and as focus on World Cup qualifying, the SheBelieves Cup will be extremely valuable for the continued development of the team,” said USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “As a coaching staff, when we are integrating newer players, we need as many games as possible, and all three of our opponents are very hard to play against. They will all be highly motivated to have the chance to play in this great tournament, so we’re not only looking forward to competitive matches, but also playing in front of fans, as there was only limited attendance at last year’s tournament in Florida.”

The match between the USWNT and Iceland will be the 11th match at Toyota Stadium for the USWNT.

2022 #SheBelievesCup, presented by @Visa venues, dates, and opponents are set! 🏆 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) January 5, 2022

MARCH 11, 2020 : USA players celebrate after receiving their champions medals after the She Believes Cup match between the United States and Japan on March 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX (Photo by Matthew Visinsky)