The MLS flip season is almost upon us; here’s the winter/offsesaon schedule

Major League Soccer has announced the full calendar of offseason roster-building events as they begin to flip the league’s calendar. The 2027 Sprint Season begins on February 19th, so FC Dallas should open training camp around January 9th.

MLS 2026 to 2027 Offseason Calendar

Wed, Nov 25: Contract Options and Bona Fide Offers Deadline (1 p.m. ET)

MLS clubs not competing in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs must notify the MLS League Office in writing of all Bona Fide offers and identify which players will have their options exercised or declined.

Clubs competing in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs must submit all Bona Fide offers and options no later than the day after their final match of the postseason.

Tues, Dec 15 – Friday, December 18: MLS College Showcase

The seventh edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 15-18 in Los Angeles. The MLS version of the scouting combine.

Mon, Dec 21: 2027 MLS SuperDraft (3 p.m. ET)

The 2027 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account.

Tues, Dec 22: Free Agency Opens (1 p.m. ET)

Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency.

Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of four service years.

Free Agency Rules & Procedures

Wed, Dec 23: Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (5 p.m. ET)

The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of the 2026 season finish, considering postseason performance.

Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.

MLS Re-Entry Process Rules

Wed, Dec 23: End-of-Year Waivers Close (5 p.m. ET)

The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of the 2026 season finish, considering postseason performance.

Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for the Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.

End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures

Wed, Dec 30: Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 (5 p.m. ET)

The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in Stage 1.

Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt out of the process.

MLS Re-Entry Process Rules