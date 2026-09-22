Categories FC Dallas, International Soccer, North Texas SC

NTSC’s William Gabriel called into Mexico U20s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on NTSC’s William Gabriel called into Mexico U20s

North Texas SC striker William Gabriel, aka William Gabriel Barboza Silva, who is on loan to the orginization from Toluca, has been called into the Mexico U20 tour of Spain.

Gabriel is on loan to NTSC from Toluca.

He’s listed as William Barboza by Mexico and as playing for “Dallas FC.” It’s ironic that Mexico lists the local club as “Dallas FC” quite often, even though FC Dallas is a name with the Spanish methodology.

Mexico U20 Schedule

Sept. 30 vs. Spain 
Oct. 2 vs. United Arab Emirates 
Oct. 4 vs. Brazil 

Mexico U20 roster for 2026 Spain tour

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