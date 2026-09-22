NTSC’s William Gabriel called into Mexico U20s

North Texas SC striker William Gabriel, aka William Gabriel Barboza Silva, who is on loan to the orginization from Toluca, has been called into the Mexico U20 tour of Spain.

Gabriel is on loan to NTSC from Toluca.

He’s listed as William Barboza by Mexico and as playing for “Dallas FC.” It’s ironic that Mexico lists the local club as “Dallas FC” quite often, even though FC Dallas is a name with the Spanish methodology.

Mexico U20 Schedule

Sept. 30 vs. Spain

Oct. 2 vs. United Arab Emirates

Oct. 4 vs. Brazil