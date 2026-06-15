Match Photos: World Cup 2026 – Japan vs Netherlands at Dallas Stadium

The first game of the World Cup to take place at “Dallas Stadium” was a fantastic one between Japan and the Netherlands. Our man Matt Visinsky was there for the pics.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Japan vs Netherlands, the opening game at “Dallas Stadium” during the 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Japan vs Netherlands, the opening game at “Dallas Stadium” during the 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ryan Gravenberch (8) surges forward. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jan Paul van Hecke (6) wins a header in a crowd. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Keito Nakamura (13) takes a shot. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Donyell Malen (18) rides Daichi Kamada (15). Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Japan fans. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Crysencio Summerville (24) battles Hiroki Ito (21). Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Netherlands fans. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Daichi Kamada (15) shoots. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Donyell Malen (18) fends off Shogo Taniguchi(3). Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ayase Ueda (18) turns up field. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Cody Gakpo (11) and Tsuyoshi Watanabe (16) do battle. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Daizen Maeda (11) is grabbed from behind. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ryan Gravenberch (8) on the ball. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Japan keeper Zion Suzuki (1) is focused on the ball. Japan vs Netherlands, at “Dallas Stadium,” 2026 World Cup, June 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)