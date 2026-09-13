Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers, Sept 2026

The FC Dallas win on Saturday night over the Portland Timbers gives Los Toro three in a row. Mike Brooks was again kind enough to share pics with us.

You can find more pics by Mike on his website and Instagram.

Daniel (42) warms up prior to the FC Dallas match against Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Santo Moreno (10) during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kaumungo (77) battles for a header in the FC Dallas match against Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Santo Moreno (10) beats Diego Chará (21) during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo (77) dodges through defensive traffic during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington (23) shoots and scores the opener during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris (32) takes a moment during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha (25) fights for position during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington (23) is tackled during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) cuts around a defender during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Dallas fans celebrate during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Santi Moreno (10) shows terrific shooting form during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa (9) shoots for goal during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado (8) chases the ball during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Kaick (55) is surrounded by pixie dust during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

All eyes are on the magic floating ball during the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Coach Eric Quill celebrates after the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

FCD fans celebrate after the FC Dallas win over the Portland Timbers, September 12, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)