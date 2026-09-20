Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept. 2026

The heat sapped the game and most of the fun from the FC Dallas game against Austin FC on Saturday night. But at least Matt Visinsky’s pics look nice.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Daniel (42) looks for a long ball target. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro (17) brings down the ball. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) sets up to take a corner kick. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore (18) drives past his defender. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) pulls the trigger on a shot. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin (6) attempts a cross. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo (77) takes up ballet. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha (25) appears to shield off a tackle by his teammate Ran Binyamin (6). FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha (25) wins the aerial battle. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa (9) races forward with the ball. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha (25) charges up the line with the ball. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington (23) races an Austin FC defender for the ball. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide (3) wins the header battle. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Herman Johansson (14) races for the ball. FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 19, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)