Match Photos: Dallas Trinity vs DC Power, September 2026

Dallas Trinity has won two in a row for the first time this Fall; the Golden Girls are starting to come together. Beth Spicer was on hand to grab us some pics.

You can find more of Beth’s work on Instagram.

The Dallas Trinity XI to take on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Seven Castain (30) fights off a defender as the assistant referee looks on. Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Jasmine Hamid (17) rounds a defender as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Jasmine Hamid (17) hurdles the diving DC keeper as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Jasmine Hamid (17) is in on goal! Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Jasmine Hamid (17) celebrates her goal with Camryn Lancaster (21) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Dallas Trinity celebrates the goal scored by Jasmine Hamid (17) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Seven Castain (30) charges into the box as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

The Golden Girls let the referee know she is doing a great job as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Seven Castain (30) tries to leap over the diving keeper Katherine Cappelletti (1) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Katherine Cappelletti (1) of DC leaps to intercept a cross as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Camryn Lancaster (21) shoots for goal as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Kalea Eichenberger (9) tries to get by Samantha Cary (25) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Camryn Lancaster (21) is knocked down by Susanna Fitch (3) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Kalea Eichenberger (9) tries to stop a DC attacker as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Kalea Eichenberger (9) leaps over Katherine Cappelletti (1) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)