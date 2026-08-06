Heathcock and Swann named to final US U17 tune-up camp

United States U17 Women’s National Team head coach Ciara Crinion has named 24 players for a training camp and matches that will serve as the final preparations before the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. The camp and games will take place at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Named to the team’s midfield are FC Dallas’ Jordyn Heathcock and UT’s Caroline Swann (formerly of Dallas Trinity and Solar SC). Swann has previously been the U17s captain.

The US is hosting the U17 teams of Mexico, Canada and Chile for a series of matches.

Thursday, August 13

USA vs. Mexico (5 p.m. ET)

Chile vs. Canada (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, August 16

Canada vs. Mexico (5 p.m. ET)

USA vs. Chile (8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday August 18

Chile vs. Talent ID Southeast Region Select (6 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, August 19

USA vs. Canada (5 p.m. ET)

Following this event, Crinion will choose 21 players to represent the US at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco from Oct. 17-Nov. 8. The US will face Samoa, Kenya and China PR in Group E play.

U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Team Roster by Position (College/Club; Hometown)

Domestic Training Camp and Matches – Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Alexis Fischer (Eclipse Select SC; Chicago, Ill.), Kathy Long Capell (Crossfire Academy; Woodinville, Wash.), Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz.)

Defenders (8): Meila Brewer (Kansas City Current; Overland Park, Kan.), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Maddie Maves (Crossfire Premier SC; Seattle, Wash.), Venina Moodie (De Anza Force SC; Oakland, Calif.), Georgia Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Cassie Travers (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Santa Cruz, Calif.), Carolyn Voss (Minnesota Thunder Academy; Brooklyn Park, Minn.), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.)

Midfielders (7): Gabrielle Ferraro (San Juan SC; Sacramento, Calif.), Jordyn Heathcock (FC Dallas; Edmond, Okla.), Bridget Kopmeyer (Michigan Tigers; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Isa Ortiz (Florida United SC; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.), Caroline Swann (Texas; Dallas, Texas)

Forwards (6): Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Tatum Gardner (Arizona Arsenal SC; Queen Creek, Ariz.), Amari Manning (UNC; Flemington, N.J.), Carolina Reyna (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas), Deus Stanislaus (UNC; Fort Washington, Pa.), Jordyn Sullivan (Match Fit Surf; Rumson, N.J.)