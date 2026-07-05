FCD’s David Jaimes called into Mexico U15s for FMF Super Cup 2026

FC Dallas netminder David Jaimes has been named to the Mexico U15 team for the upcoming FMF Super Cup 2026. The tournament is scheduled from July 11 to July 17.

The Super Cup is a talent identification tournament hosted by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF). The event is a scouting platform for elite youth players from U13 to U15 from Mexico and the United States. The boys and girls tournaments are held at the Mexican Football Federation’s official headquarters in Toluca, Mexico.

Jaimes has also been in camps with the USYNT.