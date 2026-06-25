FCD’s Benji Flowers selected for 2026 MLS Next All-Star Game

FC Dallas Academy forward Benjamin Flowers has been selected for the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

The MLS NEXT All-Star Game will include 44 players from across the U.S. and Canada and will be played at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina, on Monday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The event will be live-streamed on MLS’ YouTube Channel and MLSsoccer.com.

“It’s exciting, and FC Dallas has been with me the whole way,” Flowers said. “It’s a small stepping stone, but I’m ready for the challenge. I’m hoping to score some goals and maybe be MVP of the game.”

Flowers made his professional debut as an academy player with North Texas SC on March 21, 2026, against Houston Dynamo 2. At 14 years, 11 months, and seven days old, Flowers is the second-youngest player to play for North Texas in club history (behind Steel Cook), and became the 38th FC Dallas Academy player to make his debut in MLS NEXT Pro.

The Longview, Texas, native represents the United States internationally, earning multiple call-ups to the U-15s and has recorded two goals in three matches this year.

The MLS All-Star Week festivities include team training, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on July 28, and the MLS All-Star Game on July 29.

“This is a great opportunity for Benji,” said Chris Hayden, VP of FC Dallas Youth & Boys’ Academy Director. “He’s got such a high profile and projection so opportunities like this will help Benji grow for the future. We’re really proud of him, and it’s important for our club to have players representing us at this event. Benji is a super talent, and he’ll represent us well.”

Flowers marks the sixth player from the FC Dallas player development pathway to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star game.

FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT All-Star History

Unfortunately, FC Dallas has had some bad luck holding onto their MLS Next All-Star players. Allow me to show you.

Year Player Current 2022 Malachi Molina Signed to a homegrown deal. Since loaned to Nashville SC, who loaned him to Huntsville City FC. 2023 Julian Eyestone Signed with Brentford 2024 Leonardo Orejarena His NTSC option was declined at the end of 2025. Signed with FC Cincinnati 2. 2025 Isaiah Kaakoush Tore ACL, still in recovery but close to return. 2025 Steel Cook Left FCD Academy, joined FC Cincinnati Academy. 2026 Benjamin Flowers Still in the FCD Academy; many clubs would like to sign him.

A special moment for a special talent 🌟



Academy Director Chris Hayden gives Benji Flowers the news! pic.twitter.com/OhPHbGXAU4 — FC Dallasić (@FCDallas) June 24, 2026