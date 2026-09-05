FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, September 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

5th in the West FC Dallas (34 points, 9-6-7) is finally back home, hosting 15th in the West Sporting KC (4-15-3) at Toyota Stadium this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm in the “flipped” stadium.

Sporting KC was the first arch-rival of FC Dallas back in MLS in the 90s. While the rivalry has faded over time, for the old-school die-hard fans, the Wiz still hold a special place in their hearts the city dump.

Dallas is just 3-2-4 (13 points) at home; that’s worse than their road record. That has to get better.

Neither of these teams wants the ball; they are the 28th and 29th teams in MLS for possession. (On FotMob, SKC 44% and FCD 42%.)

Weather

Partly cloudy, about 92 degrees at kickoff. Down to about 87 degrees at the end of the game.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Christian Miles, Kacey White

– Apple TV Spanish: Oscar Salazar

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – muscle injury, lower leg (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Sam Sarver, Daniel, and Osaze Urhoghide.

2 yellows suspended: Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Nolan Norris

Sporting Kansas City

Calvin Harris – Knee (Questionable)

Ian James – Knee (Questionable)

Zorhan Bassong – Calf (Out)

Jake Davis – Knee (Out)

Owen Wolff – Ankle (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: None

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With no midweek game and being back at home, everyone should be rested and feeling good. So no rotation should be needed.

Daniel is back, cleared from injury, so I was tempted to put him in. But on the podcast, my thinking was Jonathan Sirois might keep his spot. So I’ll stick with Sirois one more week, but don’t be shocked if it’s Daniel.

I’m also rewarding the good play last game from Logan Farrington off the bench. Since Santi Moreno had a couple of average games in a row, I’m putting the Beaverine in.

Nolan Norris is also back in my XI with Shaq Moore at right center back. On top of that, Sporting right wing/mid Capita Capemba might be the fastest man in MLS. So I’m throwing out the shift we saw once with Norris in the middle and Oz left.

If you love the play of Sebastien Ibeagha, maybe pencil him in and shift Moore to RWB, dropping Herman Johansson. If Ibeagha stays in over Norris, I will sigh heavily and feel melancholy.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction versus Sporting KC, Sept 5, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Daniel

Santi Moreno

Sebastien Ibeagha

Christian Cappis

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Clay Holstad

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for Sporting KC at FC Dallas, September 5, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Matthew Nelson

4th Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant VAR: John Krill

More Game Info

FCD vs. SKC all-time : 33-29-14 (125 goals scored, 113 goals conceded)

: 33-29-14 (125 goals scored, 113 goals conceded) FCD vs. SKC home: 20-12-5 (70 goals scored, 43 goals conceded)

Volatility: FC Dallas has given up 11 goals in its last three games, and 15 in the last five in all comps (back to the Toluca game). They have scored 10 in those same five games.

Sporting KC is winless in its 6, with just two goals.

Sporting Kansas City’s record signing, Andre Luiz, made his debut for the club as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Sporting Park.

Dallas has received the 2nd most yellow cards in MLS this season with 58 but is one of six teams yet to receive a red card.

As always, first goal matters. In MLS play, Dallas is 9-1-3 when scoring first and 6-0-1 when leading at halftime. They are conversely 0-5-2 when conceding first.

Los Toros are third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 314.

Dallas ranks 11th in total distance covered in MLS with 2541.13 km (1578 miles). Side note: I’ve always wondered if playing a less work heavy still would help in the Dallas heat?

FCD is fifth in most goals scored in MLS with 41, but yet 14th in MLS in xG with 35.39. Maybe it’s ranking third in shot efficiency with 5.61 that makes the difference.

Sporting, on the other hand, ranks last in MLS with 20 goals this season and last with 20.18 expected goals. Sporting also ranks last in MLS with 9.8 shots per game and 3.7 shots on target per game.

They can, however, counter. Sporting ranks 6th in MLS with three goals on the counterattack.

Dallas has committed the 5th most fouls in MLS with 302 and suffered the 7th fewest fouls with 236.

SKC also ranks 29th in MLS with 54 goals conceded.

Capita Capemba has recorded the highest top speed in MLS this season at 37.01 km/h.

Petar Musa is 2nd in MLS with 18 goals and 2nd in xG with 13.16.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 32nd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks t-fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 56 and tied 23rd in clearances with 27. He also ranks 9th in MLS with 86 challenges made this season.

Joaquin Valiente leads the team and ranks 8th in all of MLS with nine assists this season.

Dallas head coach Eric Quill played for the Kansas City Wizards from 2002-2003, making 57 appearances and tallying six goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Sporting KC Recent Additions

June 2: Or Blorian (Pre-Contract from Hapoel Be’er Sheva)

(Pre-Contract from Hapoel Be’er Sheva) June 24: Emir Karic (Transfer from Sturm Graz)

(Transfer from Sturm Graz) July 1: Moises Mosquera (Transfer from FC Juarez)

(Transfer from FC Juarez) Aug. 18: Andre Luiz (Transfer from Olympiacos FC)

(Transfer from Olympiacos FC) Aug. 26: Owen Wolff (Cash Trade from Austin FC)

(Cash Trade from Austin FC) Sept. 3: Ruben Ramos Jr. (Loan from LA Galaxy)

(Loan from LA Galaxy) Sept. 3: Seymour Reid (Loan from New York City FC)

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 50 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record