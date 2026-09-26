FC Dallas vs LAFC, September 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“I don’t like Los Angeles. The people are awful and terribly shallow, and everybody wants to be famous but nobody wants to play the game.”Lady Gaga
4th in the West FC Dallas (44 points, 12-6-8) hosts 6th in the West Los Angeles Football Club (41 points, 11-8-8) at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 pm CT. The second LA club is a poor 3-5-6 on the road this year, a bit part of why they are below FCD in the standings.
LAFC has won just once in its last five (1-1-3) while FCD is 3-0-2 in the same stretch. Going back even further, LAFC has just one league win since July 25th when they knocked off the worst team in the league, Sporting KC.
FC Dallas Alumni Night
FC Dallas will host Y2K and Alumni Night. The celebration will feature the return of five early hoops era legends: David Ferreira, Zach Loyd, Dax McCarty, Ronnie O’Brien, and Carlos Ruiz.
Weather
Sunset is right before kickoff time in Frisco. Temps will be in the high 80s at that point, which is nicer than it has been. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
Broadcast Info
TV: Apple TV
– Apple TV English: Evan Weston and Dax McCarty
– Apple TV Spanish: Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela
– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
Ran Binyamin – International Duty (Out)
Bernard Kamungo – International Duty (Out)
Petar Musa – International Duty (Out)
Ramiro – Suspended Yellow Cards (Out)
Daniel – Upper Leg (Questionable)
Suspended after one yellow: Daniel
2 yellows suspended: Patrickson Delgado, Nolan Norris, Sam Sarver.
Los Angeles Football Club
Denis Bouanga – International Duty (Out)
Mathieu Choinière – International Duty (Out)
Thomas Hasal – Arm (Questionable)
Son Heung-Min – International Duty (Out)
Aaron Long – Suspended Red Card (Out)
Jacob Shaffelburg – International Duty (Out)
Jude Terry – International Duty (Out)
Timothy Tillman – Leg (Out)
Leo Walta – International Duty (Out)
They got hammered by the international window.
Suspended after one yellow: Sergi Palencia
FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
Even missing some number of bodies, this one doesn’t feel all that complicated. Keeper Daniel seems to have aggravated his injury, so I got Jonathan Sirois back in and Michael Collodi on the bench.
With Bernie Kamungo out, Josh Torquato is a legit option, but Coach Eric Quill, being a big trust guy, will go to Shaq Moore out left and bring on Nolan Norris at center back. Herman Johansson – who starts with Ran Binyamin out – and Moore could easily flip sides as well.
Christian Cappis is back in with Ramiro suspended. That means no high Kaick, since he’s needed in the pivot with Cappis. So Santi Moreno is in at the second 10 spot over Sam Sarver or Patrickson Delgado, with Logan Farrington subbing for the missing Petar Musa.
Bench Prediction
Michael Collodi
Daniel Job (or Anderson Julio)
Clay Holstad
Patrickson Delgado
Nic Simmonds
Sam Sarver
Caleb Swann
Lalas Abubakar
Josh Torquato
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
Referee: Sergii Boiko
Assistant Referees: Kevin Klinger, Stephen McGonagle
4th Official: Lukasz Szpala
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar
More Game Info
- FCD vs. LAFC all-time: 4-8-3 (16 goals scored, 22 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. LAFC home: 4-1-2 (13 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)
As always, the most important stat: in MLS play, Dallas is: 8-0-1 when leading at halftime and 11-1-3 when scoring first. They are also 1-5-2 when conceding first. It’s kind of a big deal.
FCD is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 361.
LAFC’s collective defense is one of the best in MLS. They lead the league with 13 shutouts and are third with 1.1 goals allowed per match. They have allowed just 5 set-piece goals all year.
Dallas is sixth in MLS in most goals scored with 49 and 15th in MLS in xG with 42.03. That’s starting to be an interesting gap and likely cause they are second in shot efficiency with 6.97.
Did you know Los Toros were a big aerial threat? They are tied for second in headed goals with nine.
FCD is also tied for eighth in MLS in goals from inside the penalty area with 41. Even without Musa, they are dangerous in the box.
Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 35th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).
Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 68 and ranks 27th in clearances with 29.
Shaq Moore ranks No. 36 in MLS in distance covered with 252.04 km (156.6 miles).
LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has made 70 saves this season and recorded 12 shutouts.
Plenty of connections between FCD and LAFC: Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, and Ryan Hollingshead.
Maarten Paes made a series-record nine saves against LAFC on June 1, 2024.
FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record
|Player
|Goals
|Jason Kreis
|91
|Jesus Ferreira
|53
|Petar Musa
|52
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|Blas Perez
|36
FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record
|Player
|Goals
|Season
|Jason Kreis
|18
|1999
|Kenny Cooper
|18
|2008
|Jesus Ferreira
|18
|2022
|Petar Musa
|18
|2025
|Petar Musa
|18
|2026
|Jeff Cunningham
|17
|2009
|Petar Musa
|16
|2024