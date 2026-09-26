FC Dallas vs LAFC, September 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“I don’t like Los Angeles. The people are awful and terribly shallow, and everybody wants to be famous but nobody wants to play the game.” Lady Gaga

4th in the West FC Dallas (44 points, 12-6-8) hosts 6th in the West Los Angeles Football Club (41 points, 11-8-8) at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 pm CT. The second LA club is a poor 3-5-6 on the road this year, a bit part of why they are below FCD in the standings.

LAFC has won just once in its last five (1-1-3) while FCD is 3-0-2 in the same stretch. Going back even further, LAFC has just one league win since July 25th when they knocked off the worst team in the league, Sporting KC.

FC Dallas Alumni Night

FC Dallas will host Y2K and Alumni Night. The celebration will feature the return of five early hoops era legends: David Ferreira, Zach Loyd, Dax McCarty, Ronnie O’Brien, and Carlos Ruiz.

Weather

Sunset is right before kickoff time in Frisco. Temps will be in the high 80s at that point, which is nicer than it has been. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Evan Weston and Dax McCarty

– Apple TV Spanish: Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Ran Binyamin – International Duty (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – International Duty (Out)

Petar Musa – International Duty (Out)

Ramiro – Suspended Yellow Cards (Out)

Daniel – Upper Leg (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Daniel

2 yellows suspended: Patrickson Delgado, Nolan Norris, Sam Sarver.

Los Angeles Football Club

Denis Bouanga – International Duty (Out)

Mathieu Choinière – International Duty (Out)

Thomas Hasal – Arm (Questionable)

Son Heung-Min – International Duty (Out)

Aaron Long – Suspended Red Card (Out)

Jacob Shaffelburg – International Duty (Out)

Jude Terry – International Duty (Out)

Timothy Tillman – Leg (Out)

Leo Walta – International Duty (Out)

They got hammered by the international window.

Suspended after one yellow: Sergi Palencia

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Even missing some number of bodies, this one doesn’t feel all that complicated. Keeper Daniel seems to have aggravated his injury, so I got Jonathan Sirois back in and Michael Collodi on the bench.

With Bernie Kamungo out, Josh Torquato is a legit option, but Coach Eric Quill, being a big trust guy, will go to Shaq Moore out left and bring on Nolan Norris at center back. Herman Johansson – who starts with Ran Binyamin out – and Moore could easily flip sides as well.

Christian Cappis is back in with Ramiro suspended. That means no high Kaick, since he’s needed in the pivot with Cappis. So Santi Moreno is in at the second 10 spot over Sam Sarver or Patrickson Delgado, with Logan Farrington subbing for the missing Petar Musa.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs LAFC, Sept 26, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Daniel Job (or Anderson Julio)

Clay Holstad

Patrickson Delgado

Nic Simmonds

Sam Sarver

Caleb Swann

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs LAFC, Sept 26, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referees: Kevin Klinger, Stephen McGonagle

4th Official: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

More Game Info

FCD vs. LAFC all-time : 4-8-3 (16 goals scored, 22 goals conceded)

: 4-8-3 (16 goals scored, 22 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAFC home: 4-1-2 (13 goals scored, 8 goals conceded)

As always, the most important stat: in MLS play, Dallas is: 8-0-1 when leading at halftime and 11-1-3 when scoring first. They are also 1-5-2 when conceding first. It’s kind of a big deal.

FCD is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 361.

LAFC’s collective defense is one of the best in MLS. They lead the league with 13 shutouts and are third with 1.1 goals allowed per match. They have allowed just 5 set-piece goals all year.

Dallas is sixth in MLS in most goals scored with 49 and 15th in MLS in xG with 42.03. That’s starting to be an interesting gap and likely cause they are second in shot efficiency with 6.97.

Did you know Los Toros were a big aerial threat? They are tied for second in headed goals with nine.

FCD is also tied for eighth in MLS in goals from inside the penalty area with 41. Even without Musa, they are dangerous in the box.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 35th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 68 and ranks 27th in clearances with 29.

Shaq Moore ranks No. 36 in MLS in distance covered with 252.04 km (156.6 miles).

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has made 70 saves this season and recorded 12 shutouts.

Plenty of connections between FCD and LAFC: Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, and Ryan Hollingshead.

Maarten Paes made a series-record nine saves against LAFC on June 1, 2024.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 52 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record