FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids, November 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

NOTE: This game is at 6 pm Central Time . It’s MLS Decision Day, and all games in the West start at the same time.

2nd in the West FC Dallas (55 points, 15-8-10) hosts 9th in the West Colorado Rapids (43 points, 12-14-7) at 6 pm CT in Toyota Stadium.

This is the 100th meeting between the two clubs, marking the first time in club history Dallas has

played an opponent in 100 official matches.

The Rapids are going to be running; they need a result, or they risk getting passed by Seattle, Real Salt Lake, or Minnesota United – depending on other results. Colorado has won just one of its last 10 visits to FC Dallas

In most scenarios, the Burn will finish 2nd in the West. Dallas will only fall to third with a loss to the Rapids and a San Jose defeat of the Loons.

FC Dallas has won five of its seven home MLS matches since mid-August

Weather

Mostly cloudy all day, with the temp at 64 degrees and falling at game time (6 pm) after a 5:30 sunset. It will be down to around 60 degrees at the end of the game. Humidity will hover around 60%-70% with minimal wind.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr

– Apple TV Spanish: Carlos Mauricio and Ramírez Max Cordaro

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

None

Colorado Rapids

Reggie Cannon – Leg (Out)

Ibrahim Sadiq – Leg (Out)

Zack Steffen – Shoulder (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With the injury list cleared and no suspensions, this one is simple. Coach Quill has his entire roster available, and there’s no reason to rotate. So while the coach likes to say he has no best eleven, he most certainly does, and we should see it this Saturday.

Unless he decides he wants to high press the Rapids, then you might see Kaick at the high 10. But with Job playing well, I think that’s a lot less of a possibility.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Colorado Rapids, November 7, 2026.

For the record, I think rotating and resting in this game would be a terrible idea. FCD needs to get its mojo back after two subpar games.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Nolan Norris

Ran Binyamin

Patrickson Delgado

Logan Farrington

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Santi Moreno

Anderson Julio

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids, November 7, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Nice, good last game combo.

Officials

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Michael Barwegen, Ryan Graves

4th Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: David Barrie

Assistant VAR: Tom Supple

More Game Info

FCD vs. COL all-time : 37-30-20 (133 goals scored, 113 goals conceded)

: 37-30-20 (133 goals scored, 113 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL home: 27-9-8 (80 goals scored, 47 goals conceded)

In MLS 2026, FC Dallas is 9-1-2 when leading at halftime and 14-2-5 when scoring first. They are 1-6-2 when conceding first.

FCD is 11-12-7 on Decision Day.

The Rapids have scored just 5 goals all season from outside the box. It might be good to keep them out of it.

The last five meetings between FC Dallas and Colorado all produced over 2.5 goals

FC Dallas is unbeaten in its last three meetings with Colorado, scoring eight goals.

Colorado is winless in their last six MLS away matches, scoring just five goals. They also have 6 ties in their last 10 overall in MLS.

Dallas is fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 423.

FCD is ninth in MLS in goals scored with 59, but just 16th in MLS in xG with 54.16.

FC Dallas set a new club single-season scoring record with 58 goals on 10/24, surpassing the previous mark of 55 set in 1997 and matched in 2014.

Petar Musa is second in MLS in goals scored with 22 but fourth in MLS in xG with 19.27. Musa has scored four goals and recorded one assist in four career appearances against Colorado.

Morgan Whittaker has scored in three consecutive matches for the Rapids.

Joaquín Valiente is the first player in FC Dallas’ history to record 10+ assists in a single season since 2016.

Paxten Aaronson leads the Rapids in total goal contributions with 19 (8g, 11a).

Logan Farrington has two goals and one assist in five appearances against Colorado.

Keegan Rosenberry continues to climb Colorado’s all-time minutes list, ranking third in Rapids history with 16,730 minutes played. He is 410 minutes shy of Drew Moor for second place, trailing only Moor (17,140) and Pablo Mastroeni (18,669).

There are a bunch of player connections between the two clubs: Reggie Cannon, Drew Moor, Kellyn Acosta, Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Maynor Figueroa, Dom Badji, Lalas Abubakar, and Coach Oscar Pareja.

FC Dallas Single-Season Assists Record

Player Assists Season Jason Kreis 15 1999 Michael Barrios 15 2019 Michael Barrios 14 2017 Jason Kreis 13 2000 David Ferreira 13 2010 Mauro Diaz 13 2016 Joaquín Valiente 13 2026

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record