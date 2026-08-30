FC Dallas at St Louis City, August 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“If you send a damned fool to St. Louis, and you don’t tell them he’s a damned fool, they’ll never find out.” Mark Twain

5th in the West FC Dallas (33 points, 9-6-6) takes on 6th in the West St Louis CIty (33 points, 9-6-6) at 6 pm CT in Energizer Park. It’s Sunday Night Soccer with a 6 pm CT kickoff.

This is the last game of FCD’s epic 9-game road stretch.

City is the hottest team in MLS on a 11-game unbeaten streak in MLS play (8-0-3).

Weather

Sunny. Temps will be in the low 90s at kickoff with the sun setting at 7:33 pm CT.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, and Jillian Sakovits

– Apple TV Spanish: Ramses Sandoval, Diego Valeri, Antonella Gonzalez

– Dallas Audio: Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Daniel – Lower Body (Out)

Anderson Julio – muscle injury lower leg (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Sam Sarver, Daniel, and Osaze Urhoghide.

2 yellows suspended: Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Nolan Norris

St. Louis CITY SC

Palmer Ault – Ankle (Out)

Kyle Hiebert – Hip (Out)

Tomas Ostrák – Hamstring (Out)

Celio Pompeu – Knee (Out)

Brendan McSorley – Ankle (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Conrad Wallem

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With no mid-week game leading into this one, Coach Eric Quill can go with his own best XI. Any bad showing at Vancouver likely gets discounted cause of the heavy rotation so we look back to the win at Real Salt Lake for inspiration.

Which gives us the obvious choices below.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at St Louis City, August 30, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Sebastien Ibeagha

Ricky Louis

Clay Holstad

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Logan Farrington

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at St Louis CIty, August 30, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Adam Garner, Walt Heatherly

4th Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Assistant VAR: Joshua Patlak

More Game Info

FCD vs. STL all-time : 3-1-3 (10 goals scored, 4 goals conceded)

: 3-1-3 (10 goals scored, 4 goals conceded) FCD vs. STL away: 0-1-2 (2 goals scored, 3 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 6-4-2 (20 points) on the road, 4-4-2 vs. the West,

Dallas is 6-0-1 when leading at half and 9-1-3 when scoring first. COnversly, they are 0-5-1 when conceeding first.

Roman Bürki has posted 21 clean sheets in 109 starts across four seasons.

FCD is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 287.

Simon Becher has 3 goals in his last 3 games.

Joaquín Valiente leads FCD with 8 assists.

Dallas is tied for sixth in most goals scored in MLS with 38, 13th in xG with 34.21, and fourth in shot efficiency with 3.79

Logan Farrington is FCD’s second leading goal scorer with 10 contributions (6 g, 4 a).

Petar Musa has 16 goals in MLS, 2nd in the league, with an xG of 12.72. He has 3 career goals against St Louis.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 32nd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks tied-third in MLS in aerial challenges with 54 and tied 16th in clearances with 27.

St. Louis took home a point in its most recent meeting with FC Dallas, battling to a 1-1 draw in April at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 50 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single Season Goals