FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, October 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“It isn’t necessary to have relatives in Kansas City in order to be unhappy.” Groucho Marx

2nd in the West FC Dallas (54 points, 15-8-9) travels on Saturday to Kansas City to take on the last-place team in the conference, Sporting KC (22 points, 6-22-4), with a 2 pm kickoff from Sporting Park.

Sporting hasn’t won a game since September, when they upset Houston 2-0 down in the swamps. They have also conceded 15 goals in their last five MLS matches.

Despite falling to the Crew midweek, FCD needs just two points to lock up a top-4 spot and home field advantage in round one of the playoffs.

Weather

Cloudy and 67 degrees at kickoff. A light wind from the SSE.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika and Kyndra de St. Aubin

– Apple TV Spanish: Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Nolan Norris – Suspended Yellow Card Accumulation (Out)

Shaq Moore – Suspended Yellow Card Accumulation (Out)

Logan Farrington – Lower Body (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Daniel, Patrickson Delgado

2 yellows suspended: Sam Sarver, Osaze Urhoghide

Sporting Kansas City

Kwaku Agyabeng – Ankle (Out)

Zorhan Bassong – Hamstring (Out)

Or Blorian – Chest (Out)

Diego Borges – Adductor (Out)

Moises Mosquera – Hamstring (Out)

Seymour Reid – Hamstring (Out)

Justin Reynolds – Quad (Out)

Lasse Berg Johnsen – Hamstring (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Zorhan Bassong

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With Logan Farrington being questionable, I’m leaving Petar Musa in for the start, even though I would rotate him for this one if I could.

Nolan Norris and Shaq Moore are both suspended for yellow card accumulation, so Lalas Abubakar and Sebastien Ibeagha start in the back, with Osaze Urhoghide. Herman Johansson rotates back in.

Using some rotation math (Ramiro/Kaick vs SJ + Cappis/Ramiro vs Crew = Cappis/Kaick vs SKC), I’ve got Christian Cappis rotating back in with Kaick.

Daniel Job and Joaquín Valiente also rotate back in.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Sporting KC, October 31. 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Caleb Swann

Ran Binyamin

Patrickson Delgado

Logan Farrington

Ramiro

Slade Starnes

Santi Moreno

Anderson Julio

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Sporting KC, October 31, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Brian Dunn, Nick Balcer

4th Official: Igor Bych

VAR: Geoff Gamble

Assistant VAR: Jeff Muschik

More Game Info

FCD vs. SKC all-time : 34-29-14 (129 goals scored, 116 goals conceded)

: 34-29-14 (129 goals scored, 116 goals conceded) FCD vs. SKC away: 13-17-9 (55 goals scored, 70 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has won its last four meetings with Sporting KC.

As always, the most important stat in the game: Dallas is 14-2-4 when scoring first and 9-1-2 when leading at halftime. They are, unfortunately, 1-6-2 when conceding first.

Sporting has allowed the most goals in MLS this season with 80. Dallas is tied for the 2nd most goals scored in the West with 58.

Sporting ranks 29th in MLS with 38 goals scored this season, and they are also last in xG (37.58), xG against (77.5).

FCD is fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 414.

Los Toros are eighth in MLS in most goals scored with 58 and 18th in MLS in xG with 52.19, thanks to being sixth in shot efficiency with 5.81.

Dallas ranks 29th in MLS with 43.4% average possession this season.

FCD ranks fifth in MLS with 434 fouls committed this season and third with 74 yellow cards this season.

Sporting ranks eighth in MLS with five goals on the counterattack this season.

FCD is tied for fourth in headed goals with ten.

Petar Musa‘s 56 goals tie Raúl Díaz Arce for third-most in a player’s first three MLS seasons.

FC Dallas has scored 39 goals in the 76th minute or later, its highest-scoring 15-minute interval in the series vs SKC.

Dallas ranks third in MLS with eight penalty kicks this season (how rare).

SKC has allowed at least one goal in all 16 of their home matches this season. They need a clean sheet vs FCD to avoid becoming the second team in MLS history to allow a goal in 17 home matches in a single season (Toronto FC this season, oddly).

Andre Luiz is the first player in Sporting history to record 10 goal contributions in his first 10 matches for the club.

Joaquín Valiente is the first player in FC Dallas’ history to record 10+ assists in a single season since 2016.

Goalkeeper Daniel ranks fifth in MLS with eight shutouts and a 72.9% save percentage this season, split between his time with the San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas. He also ranks third with a 1.02 goals-against average.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 44th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Rookie midfielder Kwaku Agyabeng has started 10 straight matches in central midfield and has logged the second most minutes of any 2026 MLS SuperDraft selection with 1,276.

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 76 and ranks 29th in clearances with 35.

Jason Kreis leads FC Dallas’ all-time series scoring against Sporting KC with 14 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances.

Coach Eric Quill played 49 matches for the Kansas City Wizards from 2002-03.

Sporting has three players among the top six fastest players in MLS this season: Capita Capemba (1st, 23 mph), Andre Luiz (3rd, 22.91 mph) and Ian James (6th, 22.8 mph).

Sporting is one clean sheet shy of 300 shutouts in all competitions

FC Dallas Single-Season Assists Record

Player Assists Season Jason Kreis 15 1999 Michael Barrios 15 2019 Michael Barrios 14 2017 Jason Kreis 13 2000 David Ferreira 13 2010 Mauro Diaz 13 2016 Joaquín Valiente 13 2026

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record