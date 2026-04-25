FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders, April 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Like a man who has been dying for many days, a man in your city is numb to the stench.” Chief Seattle

8th in the West FC Dallas (13 points, 3-2-4) travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on 5th in the West Seattle Sounders (16 points, 5-1-1) at Lumen Field with a 9:30 pm CT kickoff.

This is the first of back-to-back road games for FC Dallas, and Dallas has only won a single game in Seattle in the club’s history (1-12-4) on May 25, 2011.

Seattle has not lost in league play since February 28th (2-1 at RSL), but the Sounders were just eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Tigres.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Evan Weston, Sacha Kljestan

– Apple TV Spanish: Sergio Ruiz

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Logan Farrington – Lower Body (Questionable)

Petar Musa – Lower Body (Questionable)

Suspended after two yellows: Osaze Urhoghide

Seattle Sounders FC

Yeimar Gómez Andrade – Hamstring (Out)

Paul Arriola – Adductor (Out)

Pedro de la Vega – Knee (Out)

Nikola Petković – Knee (Out)

Cristian Roldan – Head (Out)

Kim Kee-hee – Calf (Questionable)

Albert Rusnák – Hamstring (Questionable)

Ryan Sailor – Knee (Questionable)

Petar Musa goes down against Minnesota United, April 22, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Let’s talk about the Moose in the room: Petar Musa and Logan Farrington are both questionable. Without knowing much about their injuries (lower body, lol) and with Luman Field being turf (oops world cup grass), I’ll put both of them on the bench and go with something a little different in the 3-4-3, and that’s Santiago Moreno at the 9.

Obviously, if 100% healthy, both Musa and Farrington would be high in the selection choices.

Ramiro can go, so I’m putting him back in after he came off the bench Wednesday. I’ll leave on Kaick, who was pretty solid against Minnesota, and give Christian Cappis a rest on the turf as he tries to regain his form after what we think was a couple-week-long knock. Patrickson Delgado comes in to make up the other side of the double-10.

Shaq Moore looked great on the left in the last game alongside Nolan Norris (who also played well).

If this prediction is correct, this is going to look like a lot of 5-4-1 for big chunks of the game.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Seattle, April 25, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Sam Sarver

Ran Binyamin

Louicius Deedson

Nick Simmonds

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Petar Musa

Logan Farrington

Until they show up at NTSC or FCD, I’m sticking with my theory that Alvaro and Ricky Louis are hurt and being hidden from the report by being assigned to NTSC.

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders, April 25, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Lordy, that is an awful kit matchup. I really hope it’s wrong.

Officials

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referees: Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt

4th Official: Matt Thompson

VAR: Greg Dopka

Assistant VAR: Kevin Huet

More Game Info

FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-17-11 (35 goals scored, 52 goals conceded)

: 8-17-11 (35 goals scored, 52 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA away: 1-12-4 (12 goals scored, 36 goals conceded)

Dallas is 0-2-1 when conceding first and 3-0-2 when scoring first.

Seattle is in the midst of a 19-match home unbeaten run in all competitions, dating back to May 28, 2025, the longest such streak in club history.

Seattle is currently on a 21-match home unbeaten streak against FC Dallas, the longest such streak for any team against a singular opponent in MLS history.

FCD is 5th in crosses with 119 and 3rd in aerial challenges won with 131.

The Dallas offense is clicking and is tied for 6th with 17 goals and 7th with an xG of 16.44.

Petar Musa leads MLS with 9 goals and is 3rd in MLS with a 7.33 xG. Musa has scored three goals with his right foot and five with his left foot.

Sounders goalkeeper Andrew Thomas has recorded five shutouts through the club’s first seven league matches, tied for second in MLS

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola used to play for FC Dallas.

Goalkeeper coaches Drew Keeshan and Tom Dutra are the two longest-serving position coaches in MLS.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 19th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide leads MLS (tied Nick Hagglund) in ain aerial challenges with 32 and tied for 26th in clearances with 11.

Jesus Ferreira has 5 assists in MLS this year, tied for 5th in the league.

Seattle’s 69% regular season home winning PCT is the 2nd-highest in MLS history.

Dallas‘ all-time leading scorer against Seattle will be on the bench: Assistant Coach Michel (4 goals).

Michael Collodi is tied for second in MLS in successful long passes from set pieces with 21. Collodi is second in MLS in opponent crosses fisted with seven.

Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan is being recognized before the match in honor of recording 400 all-competitions appearances for the club earlier this month against Houston, joining Stefan Frei as the only players in club history to reach that mark.

Cristian Roldan had a brace against St Louis City last weekend.

Seattle has won 9 trophies in all comps since 2009, most in MLS. The Sounders have made the playoffs in 16 of 17 seasons in MLS.

Seattle also has 918 regular-season points since 2009, which leads MLS in that time frame.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 48 Kenny Cooper 46 Petar Musa 43 Blas Perez 36