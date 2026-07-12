Dallas Trinity – five things to keep and five to change

Dallas Trinity has some new owners, and there are bound to be some changes at the Super League club.

As usual, no one asked us, but equally as usual, we are going to chime in anyway. We have some thoughts on what we would like to see changed and what we would like to be kept at Dallas Trinity FC.

Shout out to Dennis McGowan for his input and assistance on this post.

Five Things to Keep

1. Mismatched Socks

You may not have ever noticed if you aren’t a kit nerd, but Dallas Trinity launched with, and frequently continues to wear, mismatched socks. While most of each kit is maroon primary and gold secondary, the sock choices are black and white.

You see, through a quirk in the way gear is made combined with the speed of the launch, Nike didn’t have socks the precise same shade as the shirts and shorts.

So the original idea of a solid maroon kit and a solid gold kit didn’t happen; instead, the Chelsea-like sock mismatch did. Thank goodness, solid kits are boring.

This quirk was fixed for season two, at least with maroon socks being made to match, and Trinity did wear the matching ones on some occasions this last season. But they also kept the mismatch.

But who cares why it happened! The mismatched socks are awesome. The socks make Trinity different. It’s a kit thing that gives the team a uniqueness rather than a solid palette.

It happened organically, and that’s where the best traditions come from. The fact it came from a kit supplier issue is its backstory.

We think Trinity should go with the 100% mismatch. Send those maroon socks packing. The black and white socks are fantastic. Keep the socks!

2. The Main Colors

The Maroon and Gold is pretty unique as primary colors go. I’d go so far as to say they are quite good, so there’s no need to change it up. Leave the main two colors alone.

Yet, the new owners have said they would probably like some connectivity to the parent org USL Dallas, and the men’s team, Atletico Dallas.

However, in order to do that, there’s no reason to change the two main brand colors.

Here, take a look at the Dallas Trinity launch color palette.

So far, Trinity in their merch has leaned into the cream with the maroon and gold. There’s been a smattering of the green. But notice right there the “Texas Sky?” That’s pretty close to the AD’s “Texas Topaz.”

So keep the maroon and gold. Go ahead and tweak that “Texas Sky” blue toward the “Texas Topaz” and “Limestone White” toward the “Silver Ore” of Atlético if you must. Maybe drop the orange and green.

Then it will be Jenna says what.

3. Play the Kids

Dallas Trinity has had good success using teenagers on Academy contracts.

Sealy Strawn is the biggest standout, but Jordyn Hardeman in season one, and Rhea Moore and Carolina Swann in season two were quality contributors. No reason to change the program. Moore wasn’t even local.

Even if the new Trinity launches an Academy, as they say they will, USL Super League rules allow the usage of kids from any Academy. If they are good enough, it benefits Trinity, but even more so, the kids get to play at a higher level.

There are some amazing ladies youth clubs here. So keep this program alive.

Rhea Moore 2025, Dallas Trinity. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

4. NWSL Loans

Some of the very best talent Trinity has had came on loans from NWSL teams.

Sam Meza and Deb Abiodun in 2024-25. Tamara Bolt over parts of both seasons. Heather Stainbrook in 2025-26.

Yes, the two leagues are both Division 1. But we all know that right now, Super League is effectively Division 2 in talent and money. Someday, the gap may close, but for now, keep doing loans.

Trinity has had a strong relationship with the Washington Spirit in particular.

New coach Lee Nguyen came from the Seattle Reign. The Reign has lots of young talent, including several from DFW and Solar SC. So maybe lean into that relationship going forward.

Sam Meza with Dallas Trinity, November 2024. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

5. I-45 Texas Showdown

We love the I-45 Showdown, the series – we hope it’s a series – between Dallas Trinity and the Houston Dash. The inaugural game took place in February of this year. The timing worked out for the Dash because they needed preseason opponents. Let’s face it, that’s the main reason why it happened.

But with the Super League flip of the calendar, now the game can fall in the preseason for both teams. That’s even better.

Keep it going.

Dallas Trinity and the Houston Dash shake hands prior to facing off on February 28, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Five Things to Change

Time to move on to the things we’d like to see changed.

1. Add Speed

When I watch games around the Super League, the lack of pace is noticeable.

Or perhaps I should say, when a player has lots of pace, they really stand out and can tear teams apart. Pace was the most notable difference between the Dash and Trinity in the I-45 Showdown.

Trinity, in general, has not been very quick. Several defenders have struggled with it over the two seasons, right back in particular. Look at how effective Bolt was, an unrefined player, just on her pace alone.

One of GM Chris Petrucelli‘s stated goals for 2025-26 was to add some speed, and he wasn’t really able to do it.

Let’s hope the club can find some, cause you can’t teach speed.

And speed kills.

Tamara Bolt, April 26, 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

2. Sign the Kids

We spoke above about the great Academy contract program and the talent it’s found. Unfortunately for Trinity, so far, all that talent has gone on to college and/or signed with the NWSL.

For the good of the Golden Girls, that needs to change. Yes, some of them may cost a bit to sign.

But just like the men’s game, the very best talent is ready to be a pro as a teenager, and it’s necessary for their development.

And unlike the men’s side, these teenage ladies are not only ready to play and start, but they can also be the team’s best player. See Sealy Strawn in 2025-26 for the Trinity.

Sealy Strawn charges forward against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

3. Make Merchandise Accessible

One of the biggest complaints about Dallas Trinity I’ve heard from fans is the price and even style of the club’s merchandise.

The club’s vibes, look, and price have been very much in a boutique style. Way more Uptown than Fair Park. The pricing and style limit the reach and market penetration of the brand.

Yes, merchandise is a moneymaker, but it’s also walking advertising.

Perhaps it doesn’t need to be priced to move like 3rd Degree merch is, but at least it could be more accessible. Maybe even have sizes for both the extra large and the extra small (another common complaint).

300 unsellable $50 shorts in a closet get you nothing.

4. Training Ground

Over its first two seasons, Dallas Trinity has been training at the Hockaday School in Dallas.

As you can imagine, it’s a very nice school. But Trinity has access to one field there and no locker rooms. Players, as far as I know, mostly drive to training and home again in their gear. It also costs a lot of money to rent the field.

USL Dallas has control of Dallas Soccer Park (formerly MoneyGram Soccer Park). The club just broke ground on two training fields there.

Trinity should immediately move their training to DSP. Up next should be some quick-to-build, even if temporary, locker rooms there. (Dallas Burn construction style trailer at Greenhill is better than nothing).

But beyond that, USL Dallas now has greater economies of scale to create and build a training facility for just their two pro teams with some office space, locker rooms, weight rooms, and rehab facilities. Maybe even a small indoor facility for inclement weather.

Look at me spending someone else’s money. I love to do that.

Dallas Trinity training at the Hockaday School in 2025.

5. End the State Fair of Texas Clásico

As much as we like the I-45 Showdown, we dislike the State Fair of Texas Clásico.

Packing out your home stadium with 20,000 opposition fans – at an immense cost to you to bring the team in – with little to no payoff in fan conversion is a terrible idea. It’s just bad math. Bad ROI.

Unless the State Fair comes in and pays for the whole thing, maybe even pays for the gate to open it up to anyone with a ticket to the fair, it makes no sense for Trinity.

On top of the cost, due to the Super League calendar flip, the State Fair will now fall in the middle of the stretch run and playoffs. That makes the timing of a game, where your club is likely to get trashed, a bad concept.

Instead, just schedule one of your regular season games at the Fair. Make it your biggest rival or something. Maybe there will be another Super League team in Texas someday?

And no, you can’t move the I-45 Showdown to the Fair because the Dash aren’t going to want to play a friendly in their late-season stretch run either.

Caroline Swann attempts to hold off two Club America defenders in the State Fair Clasico, August 18, 2024. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

That’s the list.

Up the Golden Girls and their awesome socks!