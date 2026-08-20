Dallas Trinity FC, Texas Woman’s University launch partnership on internships and player education

Trinity will host interns from TWU’s new sports management program and open career-development support to its players.

Dallas Trinity FC will take on interns from Texas Woman’s University and open career-development resources to its players under a partnership, the two announced this week. The deal ties the club to a sports management degree that TWU begins offering this fall.

The Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship, TWU’s Denton business school, will place students in nine credit-bearing internships at Trinity across the fall, spring and summer terms. The roles cover the club’s marketing, operations, event work and partnership development.

Texas Woman’s University (via TWU)

The exchange runs both ways. TWU will supply Trinity players with study materials and career-development coursework, and will help the club build a mentorship program that connects players with working professionals.

For the business school, the internships give its new B.B.A. in sports management an immediate professional partner in its first year. “Our students are gaining an invaluable bridge to professional athletics,” said Pushkala Raman, the college’s senior associate dean of academic affairs.

Team president and founder Charlie Neil said the partnership gives students real experience inside a professional sports organization while helping players prepare for careers after soccer. Neil remains club president under USL Dallas, which bought Trinity on June 30, 2026.

TWU’s Pushkala Raman, the college’s senior associate dean of academic affairs (3rd from right), along with Trinity founders Charlie & Jim Neil and mascot Boots – via TWU’s Instagram

The arrangement also involves TWU’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, with mentorship events planned on the Denton campus and through the International Women’s Forum. TWU, based in Denton with campuses in Dallas and Houston, has a longstanding focus on educating women.

Dallas Trinity FC is in its third season and its first under USL Dallas. The Golden Girls host Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, August 22, at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl.