Depth Chart | North Texas SC

Here’s our take on the current North Texas Soccer Club Depth Chart. This depth chart is always in flux early in the season. It has a lot more variance than FC Dallas.
And since numbers matter, I’ve included the natural-number designation for each position.
2026 Depth Chart
With FCD playing a 4-4-2, John Gall has swapped to a back 4 as well. We’ll do our best to update this.
North Texas SC players are listed in black.
FC Dallas players are listed in red.
FCD Academy players are listed in blue.
Amateur Contracts are listed in green.
|N. Simmonds
N. James
D. Kimbrough
|E. Nys
S. Sedeh
B. Flowers
|R. Louis
D. Baran
|C. Swann
D. Garcia
L. Martins
M. Luccin
|I. Charles
I. Kaakoush
U. Pela
F. Aroyameh
|J. Contreras
|J. Torquato
L. Vejrostek
Z. Molomo
|A. Augusto
L. Gonçalves
J. Biggar
|S. Starnes
W. Easterly
K. Scabin
|E. Newman
J. Gibson
|E. Dymora
N. Montoya
T. Burchfield
High Striker (9)
Nick Simmonds
Natty James
Da’vian Kimbrough
Off Striker (11)
Edouard Nys
Samuel Sedeh
Benji Flowers
Left Mid (10)
Ricky Louis
Daniel Baran
Central Mid (8)
Caleb Swann
Diego Garcia
Lucas Martins
Malon Luccin
Holding Mid (6)
Ian Charles
Isaiah Kaakoush
Umberto Pela
Favour Aroyameh
Left Back (4)
Josh Torquato
Liam Vejrostek
Zach Molomo
Left Center Back (5)
Álvaro Augusto
Leandro Gonçalves
Jonah Biggar
Right Center Back (3)
Slade Starnes
Wyatt Easterly
Kaka Scabin
Right Back (2)
Jaidyn Contreras
Enzo Newman
Jonah Gibson
Christian Wygant
Goalkeeper (1)
Eryk Dymora
Niko Montoya
Thomas Burchfield