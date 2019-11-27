Depth Chart | North Texas SC

Here’s our take on the current North Texas Soccer Club Depth Chart. This depth chart is always in flux early in the season. It has a lot more variance than FC Dallas.

And since numbers matter, I’ve included the natural-number designation for each position.

2026 Depth Chart

With FCD playing a 4-4-2, John Gall has swapped to a back 4 as well. We’ll do our best to update this.

North Texas SC players are listed in black.
FC Dallas players are listed in red.
FCD Academy players are listed in blue.
Amateur Contracts are listed in green.

N. Simmonds
N. James
D. Kimbrough		E. Nys
S. Sedeh
B. Flowers
R. Louis
D. Baran		C. Swann
D. Garcia
L. Martins
M. Luccin		I. Charles
I. Kaakoush
U. Pela
F. Aroyameh		J. Contreras
J. Torquato
L. Vejrostek
Z. Molomo		A. Augusto
L. Gonçalves
J. Biggar		S. Starnes
W. Easterly
K. Scabin		E. Newman
J. Gibson
E. Dymora
N. Montoya
T. Burchfield

High Striker (9)

Nick Simmonds
Natty James 
Da’vian Kimbrough

Off Striker (11)

Edouard Nys
Samuel Sedeh
Benji Flowers

Left Mid (10)

Ricky Louis
Daniel Baran

Central Mid (8)

Caleb Swann
Diego Garcia
Lucas Martins
Malon Luccin

Holding Mid (6)

Ian Charles
Isaiah Kaakoush
Umberto Pela
Favour Aroyameh

Left Back (4)

Josh Torquato
Liam Vejrostek
Zach Molomo

Left Center Back (5)

Álvaro Augusto
Leandro Gonçalves
Jonah Biggar

Right Center Back (3)

Slade Starnes
Wyatt Easterly
Kaka Scabin

Right Back (2)

Jaidyn Contreras
Enzo Newman
Jonah Gibson
Christian Wygant

Goalkeeper (1)

Eryk Dymora
Niko Montoya
Thomas Burchfield