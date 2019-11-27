Depth Chart | North Texas SC

Here’s our take on the current North Texas Soccer Club Depth Chart. This depth chart is always in flux early in the season. It has a lot more variance than FC Dallas.

And since numbers matter, I’ve included the natural-number designation for each position.

2026 Depth Chart

With FCD playing a 4-4-2, John Gall has swapped to a back 4 as well. We’ll do our best to update this.

North Texas SC players are listed in black.

FC Dallas players are listed in red.

FCD Academy players are listed in blue.

Amateur Contracts are listed in green.

N. Simmonds

N. James

D. Kimbrough E. Nys

S. Sedeh

B. Flowers R. Louis

D. Baran C. Swann

D. Garcia

L. Martins

M. Luccin I. Charles

I. Kaakoush

U. Pela

F. Aroyameh J. Contreras J. Torquato

L. Vejrostek

Z. Molomo A. Augusto

L. Gonçalves

J. Biggar S. Starnes

W. Easterly

K. Scabin E. Newman

J. Gibson E. Dymora

N. Montoya

T. Burchfield

High Striker (9)

Nick Simmonds

Natty James

Da’vian Kimbrough

Off Striker (11)

Edouard Nys

Samuel Sedeh

Benji Flowers

Left Mid (10)

Ricky Louis

Daniel Baran

Central Mid (8)

Caleb Swann

Diego Garcia

Lucas Martins

Malon Luccin

Holding Mid (6)

Ian Charles

Isaiah Kaakoush

Umberto Pela

Favour Aroyameh

Left Back (4)

Josh Torquato

Liam Vejrostek

Zach Molomo

Left Center Back (5)

Álvaro Augusto

Leandro Gonçalves

Jonah Biggar

Right Center Back (3)

Slade Starnes

Wyatt Easterly

Kaka Scabin

Right Back (2)

Jaidyn Contreras

Enzo Newman

Jonah Gibson

Christian Wygant

Goalkeeper (1)

Eryk Dymora

Niko Montoya

Thomas Burchfield