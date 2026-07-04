Depth Chart | Dallas Trinity

Here’s our take on the Dallas Trinity FC Depth Chart.

With Lee Nguyen in town, we’ll see how this holds up in the summer.

Trinity’s 4-2-3-1

That’s what they last played.

Ally Cook

? Jasmine Hamid

Chioma Ubogagu Lexi Missimo

? Camryn Lancaster Sophie Braun

Wayny Balata Heather Stainbrook

Felicia Knox Cyera Hintzen Lauren Flynn Sydney Cheesman ?? Madelynn Anderson

??

And since numbers matter, I’ve included the natural number designation with each position.

Striker (9)

Ally Cook

Left Wing (11)

Jasmine Hamid

Chioma Ubogagu

Right Wing (11)

Camryn Lancaster

Attacking Mid (10)

Lexi Missimo

Linking Mid (8)

Heather Stainbrook

Felicia Knox

Holding Mid (6)

Sophie Braun

Wayny Balata

Left Back (3-4)

Cyera Hintzen

Left Center Back (5)

Lauren Flynn

Right Center Back (3)

Sydney Cheesman

Right Back (2)

??

Goalkeeper (1)

Madelynn Anderson