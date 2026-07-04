Depth Chart | Dallas Trinity

Here’s our take on the Dallas Trinity FC Depth Chart.
With Lee Nguyen in town, we’ll see how this holds up in the summer.
Trinity’s 4-2-3-1
That’s what they last played.
|Ally Cook
?
|Jasmine Hamid
Chioma Ubogagu
|Lexi Missimo
?
|Camryn Lancaster
|Sophie Braun
Wayny Balata
|Heather Stainbrook
Felicia Knox
|Cyera Hintzen
|Lauren Flynn
|Sydney Cheesman
|??
|Madelynn Anderson
??
And since numbers matter, I’ve included the natural number designation with each position.
Striker (9)
Ally Cook
Left Wing (11)
Jasmine Hamid
Chioma Ubogagu
Right Wing (11)
Camryn Lancaster
Attacking Mid (10)
Lexi Missimo
Linking Mid (8)
Heather Stainbrook
Felicia Knox
Holding Mid (6)
Sophie Braun
Wayny Balata
Left Back (3-4)
Cyera Hintzen
Left Center Back (5)
Lauren Flynn
Right Center Back (3)
Sydney Cheesman
Right Back (2)
??
Goalkeeper (1)
Madelynn Anderson