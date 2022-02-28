What we know – North Texas SC vs Tulsa Hurricanes

North Texas SC took on the University of Tulsa following the FC Dallas match this weekend. Due to other “real jobs” and coverage of FC Dallas for 3rd Degree, none of our writers were able to watch the scrimmage. Unfortunately, the game wasn’t streamed either.

Tulsa won the game 4-2. Santiago Ferreira had the first NTX goal on a cross from Blaine Ferri. The second NTX goal was scored by a trialist. From the clip, I believe it’s Pablo Torre a striker (2004) from Mcallen, Texas.

However, we can still learn a fair bit from the lineup and we can talk about who everyone is to help educate our readers on this season’s North Texas SC club. I’ll start with North Texas and give you a little on the Hurricanes down below.

North Texas SC

No player changes were reported on Twitter but there must have been since Torre isn’t in the starting lineup.

North Texas SC starting XI vs Tulsa Hurricanes, February 26, 2022.

Let’s start at the back.

Antonio Carrera GK – FC Dallas’ newest Homegrown. He’s a 17-year-old 6’3″ goalkeeper.

Collin Smith RB – A FCD Homegrown but he’s a longer-term project converting from wing to right back. I assume he will spend all (or most) of 2022 with NTX as he did in 2021.

Paul Amedume RCB – 18-year-old “defender” on loan from Pacific FC, former club of NTX head coach Pa-Madou Kah. So from this XI we learn Amedume is a center back. We previously didn’t know what defensive position he played.

Chase Niece LCB – FCD’s 66th overall pick and the only 3rd Rounder who signed with NTX. He’s a versatile defender but at 6’2″ he’s nominally a center back.

Nolan Norris LB – FCD’s U17 left back and usually their captain. Readers or my Academy stuff will have heard me mention he’s my favorite player to watch in the Academy.

Derek Waldeck 6 – Los Toritos Captain. He’s a natural 6 but he can also left back.

Blaine Ferri L8 – Second season at NTX, he’s an 8. Coach Nico Estevez told me Blaine would be with FCD this year (we’re awaiting his signing) but when not in the FCD 18 would play for NTX. I’ve been raving about him all spring.

Santiago Ferreira R8 – I feel obligated to mention he’s Jesus’ younger brother. He’s also an 8 with the FCD u19s and a 2004. He’s a late bloomer in soccer terms and made a lot of strides in the last year.

Anthony Ramirez LW – A false wing or free-8 with the FCD U17s and U19s. He’s a 2005. My current top desire to be signed as a “protect the investment” homegrown. He’s a frequent Mexico YNT’er but is also US eligible.

Bernard Kamungo RW – Found in an open tryout, from Abilene High School, originally from Tanzania. He’s got immense upside as a wing or 9. Commonly called “Bernie.”

Nighte Pickering 9 – I also feel obligated to mention the “e” is silent. He’s a 9 and pure goal poacher for the U19s where he plays up as he’s a 2005. Often invited to FCD camp last year by Coach Luchi Gonzalez when Ricardo Pepi was missing.

NTX Subs That We Know Of

Pablo Torre 9 – Sub at the forward spot, presumable for Pickering. I only know of this sub because of the goal clip posted on Twitter (link further up the page).

You can read about other players in NTX Camp on the Roster Dance.

North Texas midfielder Anthony Ramirez sends a ball into the box in their preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Tulsa Hurricanes

Here’s a photo of their starting XI.

University of Tulsa starting XI vs North Texas SC, February 26, 2022. (Courtesy U of Tulsa Soccer)

Using the Tulsa roster, I’ll just go from the keeper across the back row and they left to right across the front row. It’s even possible the numbers are incorrect although the three Thunderducks transfers I recognize are, so maybe the rest are?

30 – Nolan Cosgrove. 6’2″ keeper from Chesterfield, MO. Redshirt Freshman.

23 – Austin Schweinert. Forward from Brookefield, WI. Senior. Played club for Milwaukee Bavarians.

22 – Mariano Fazio. 6’3″ defender, transfer from Richland College Thunderducks. 2-Time NJCAA D3 National Champion. Originally from Sevilla, Spain. 2021 NCAA Third-Team All American for Tulsa. Yes, he’s Federico Fazio’s brother.

4 – Henry Sach – Defender from Benitachell, Spain. Also a transfer from Richland College Thunderducks and 2-Time NJCAA D3 National Champion. Senior.

I can’t read the number on the last guy on the back row. I sent an email to the Tulsa SID to get help but haven’t heard back.

3 – Rooks Hunter – Defender from Coppell. Senior. Former Dallas Texans DA player.

14 – Will Edwards – Forward from Jenks, OK. Sophmore. 2019 and 2020 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year

16 – Takayoshi Wyatt – Foward from Dallas. Another Richland Thunderduck transfer and 2-Time NJCAA D3 National Champion.

7 – Luke Jeffus – Midfielder Sand Spring, OK. Sophmore. Won three state championships and the 2019 national championship in High School.

2 – Til Zinnhardt – Defender from Konigstein, Germany. Junior. American Conference’s Defensive Player of the Tournament.

20 – Alvaro Torrijos – Midfielder from Valencia, Spain. Sophmore.