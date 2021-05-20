Categories FC Dallas, International Soccer

Vargas and Acosta called into national teams

In addition to Justin Che and Bryan Reynolds, FC Dallas’ Freddy Vargas and Bryan Acosta have also been called into their respective national teams. Acosta and Vargas will depart following the Colorado Rapids match on May 29, 2021.

Vargas earns his first call up to Venezuela ahead of the CONMEBOL Copá America Argentina-Colombia 2021. Venezuela will play World Cup Qualifiers Group Stage matches against Bolivia on June 3 at 3 PM CT and Uruguay on June 8 at 5:30 PM CT. 
 
Acosta has 44 appearances for Honduras, last appearing in international friendlies against Belarus and Greece on March 24 and 28, respectively. Honduras will face the United States on June 3 in the first semifinals matchup of the Concacaf Nations League Finals at 6:30 PM CT. 

International Matches Schedule

DateMatchLocationTime (CT)
Sun., May 30USA at SwitzerlandKybunpark (St. Gallen, Switzerland) 1:00 PM
Thurs., June 3Venezuela at BoliviaEstadio Hernando Siles (La Paz, Bolivia)3:00 PM
Thurs., June 3Honduras vs. USAEmpower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)6:30 PM
Tues., June 8Venezuela vs. UruguayEstadio Olímpico (Caracas, Venezuela)5:30 PM

