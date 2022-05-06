Vaqueros ready for 2022 NPSL season

The Fort Worth Vaqueros kick off their season with an away match on May 7th then host their first home match at TCU’s Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium on May 14th Versus NPSL newcomers Lubbock Matadors.

“The prematch tailgate starts at 4 PM and there is a lot planned! Our supporters group, Panther City Hellfire, will be there.” Vaqueros General Manager Anthony Harris told me in an interview.

“The pandemic hangover the last two years has been anything but normal in the sports world… This year will be different, we are looking forward to having as many fans as possible back”

The Venues

As mentioned, the May 14th home opener will be at TCU’s Soccer Stadium. They will also play the Chisholm Trail Classico match there versus rivals Denton Diablos on June 18th.

May 14th Home Opener at TCU Soccer Stadium. Tailgating starts at 4pm. Gonna be a good one. Tickets on sale at https://t.co/dKvJmg28GW pic.twitter.com/S4fZTm62XT — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) May 3, 2022

The other four home matches of the 2022 season will be held at Castlebury High School’s stadium.

Harris said it was the fan proximity that drew them to the Castlebury stadium. “[It’s the] Intimate feel of the stadium – one of the few football facilities that doesn’t have a track around it – so fans are less than 5 feet away from the touchline on both sides.” He also noted “a covered VIP section” in the stadium as well.

New Year… New Stadium!!! SAME Great Season Seat Plans that include a FREE Jersey, Bring A Friend Tickets & more benefits. @FWHellfire & Vaqueros Fam will be able to create an amazing atmosphere at Barnes Memorial Stadium! Can't wait… 💙🤠💛🔥 pic.twitter.com/d6lmSq4sMR — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) January 3, 2022 W.O. Barnes Memorial Stadium, Castlebury Highschool’s Stadium

How To Watch

New this year, the Vaqueros will be streaming their matches live on Eleven Sports, which allows them to show replays and highlights live on air.

New Faces on the Field

The 2022 season has brought some new faces to the club as well as returning some previous fan favorites.

Harris told me that Mr Vaquero himself, Joseph Cervantes, will be returning to the club this season, “a leader on and off the pitch and a beast when it comes to defending.”

Some more faces to look for are Kemar Marriot, a midfielder from Florida, and Mark Withers, a winger with experience in the third division in Portugal.

A couple more faces on the 25-man roster include Ft Worth locals Darwin Escobar and Parker Plaxco.

Let's welcome a new player to Fort Worth! Welcome @parker_plaxco to the Fort Worth Vaqueros! Parker is will be helping out on the attack and is currently do the same at Oral Roberts University #wearefortworth💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qvs6hqJDKb — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) May 4, 2022

There is a lot to be excited about in the Vaqueros’ upcoming 2022 season!