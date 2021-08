North Texas SC announced today that the club and defender Rickson Van Hees have agreed to mutual contract termination.

The 19-year-old Van Hees was on a one-year loan from NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second division.

Van Hees saw action in just one game for NTXSC, playing just seven minutes against New England Revolution II on June 27, 2021.

Rickson Van Hees takes part in training with North Texas SC. (Courtesy FC Dallas)