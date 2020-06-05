USL League One announces return to play

Following the announcement that the USL Championship season will begin on July 11, the USL League One Board of Governors voted on a framework that allows League One to provisionally begin on July 18.

We are very excited with this step towards a Return to Play for the 2020 @USLLeagueOne season!



We're looking forward to defending our title and bringing professional soccer to the @CityOfArlington and Globe Life Park!



More information soon!



📲⇢ https://t.co/YQsaNwTXnl pic.twitter.com/oYEGvJZXQj — 🏆 – North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) June 5, 2020

North Texas SC had returned to the practice fields at Toyota Soccer Center on May 11, and now have a target date for the defense of their USL-1 Championship.

“It’s exciting and our players are going to be ecstatic,” said NTXSC Head Coach Eric Quill. “That’s what we’re here to do, play games and give these guys a platform to show their skill levels. There was a lot of uncertainty but now we feel like we’re on a positive track to give everyone a worthwhile season and get a chance to compete.”

USLPA Statement on 2020 League One Season: pic.twitter.com/8t2oulrunR — USLPA (@USLPlayers) June 5, 2020

The framework does not yet specify the schedule, competition structure, or broadcast details. Games have been broadcast on ESPN+, which will likely be the home of any USL League One games for the 2020 season. USL and ESPN agreed an extension of their broadcasting deal for the Championship and League One through 2022.

North Texas SC are set to move to Arlington’s Globe Life Park this year. Initially two games were scheduled for Toyota Stadium including a double header with FC Dallas.

“We are extremely excited to be able to take this step to getting back on the field for the 2020 season,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “The staff and players have been working tirelessly both on and off the field, navigating this unique situation in order to get to this stage. We are thankful for the support and dedication of the league and all other teams in USL League One.”

The USL League One season was due to begin in April, however USL announced a postponement on March 18th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement followed MLS’ own stoppage a few days prior.