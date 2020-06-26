Categories USL

USL Championship announces Eastern Conference groups

by John Lenard

Following yesterday’s announcement of the format for return to play, along with the Western Conference groups, today, the USL Championship announced the 4 groups for the Eastern Conference.

2020 USL-C Eastern Conference

Group E

  • Indy Eleven
  • Louisville City FC
  • Saint Louis FC
  • Sporting Kansas City II

Group F

  • Hartford Athletic
  • Loudoun United FC
  • New York Red Bulls II
  • Philadelphia Union II
  • Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Group G

  • Birmingham Legion FC
  • Charlotte Independence
  • Memphis 901 FC
  • North Carolina FC

Group H

  • Atlanta United 2
  • Charleston Battery
  • The Miami FC
  • Tampa Bay Rowdies

League One announcements, including the first game of the 2020 season for North Texas SC, are expected early next week.

2020 USL-C Groups. (Courtesy USL-C)

2020 USL-C Western Conference

Group A

  • Portland Timbers 2
  • Reno 1868 FC
  • Sacramento Republic FC
  • Tacoma Defiance

Group B

  • LA Galaxy II
  • Las Vegas Lights FC
  • Orange County SC
  • Phoenix Rising FC
  • San Diego Loyal SC

Group C

  • Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
  • El Paso Locomotive FC
  • New Mexico United
  • Real Monarchs SLC

Group D

  • Austin Bold FC
  • OKC Energy FC
  • Rio Grande Valley FC
  • San Antonio FC
  • FC Tulsa

