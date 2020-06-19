USL and USL Players Association Reach Agreement to Resume Season

Today, United Soccer Leagues announced an agreement has been reached between the organizing body and the USL Players Association to resume the season next month. This follows releases in the previous weeks of plans to resume the USL Championship season on July 11, and begin the USL League One season on July 18.

Several teams have announced that fans will be allowed to attend games, although at reduced capacities in some locations. As of yet, the format and official schedule of a return to play have not been announced. Negotiations are also expected to begin between USL and the USLPA concerning the league’s first collective bargaining agreement.

USL is on track to be the first league to return to play in front of local home crowds, while MLS and NWSL will both be staging tournaments in single locations.