USL-2 season canceled, USL-C and USL-1 suspension extended

The United Soccer League today announced the cancellation of the USL-2 season and the extension of the shutdown of USL-C and USL-1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The USL training prohibition is extended until May 15th with no specific date set for the resumption of play for both leagues as the Board of Governors considers options under the slowly changing landscape of government guidelines.

On the local side, this new announcement effects two clubs. FCD’s feeder team North Texas SC plays in USL-1 and there is a USL-2 side Texas United that plays in Grand Prairie.