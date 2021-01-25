USL-1 2021 format announced, season begins in May

USL League One has announced its 2021 regular season format with play set to begin “on or about May 8.” The 2021 USL-1 schedule includes a 28-game slate running through October and culminating in a six-team playoff to take place in November.

USL-1 has built in schedule flexibility, so some clubs could play as early as April 10th, depending on their local situation.

Currently there are 12 teams set to play in 2021.

2021 USL-1 Teams Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Fort Lauderdale CF Forward Madison FC Greenville Triumph SC New England Revolution II North Carolina FC North Texas SC Union Omaha Richmond Kickers South Georgia Tormenta FC Toronto FC II FC Tucson

USL League One Announces 2021 Season Format — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) January 25, 2021