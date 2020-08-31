Updates on Pomykal and Picault heading into midweek clash

FC Dallas will travel to Kansas City on Wednesday for only the team’s second away game of 2020. In a call with media FCD head coach Luchi Gonzalez mentioned that a couple of players were carrying knocks from the 3-1 win over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Whether considered among the un-named players or not, Fafa Picault left the Loons game with a hamstring injury following a Man of the Match performance.

Fafa Picault training at Toyota Stadium on 8/24/2020 (FC Dallas Communications)

Picault told media on Saturday night that the move was likely precautionary but that he felt unable to see the game out. Gonzalez confirmed that Picault’s injury is still being assessed following an MRI scan this morning.

One player who will not be traveling is Reggie Cannon. Buzz had reported on Friday that Reggie had supposedly left town already ahead of a move to Portugal – Boavista being the likely destination – however Cannon was sat with non-rostered players in the south side of the stadium.

Breaking #DTID News:

2 things. (Probably related?)



1. Reggie Cannon has left town. Heading to Portugal, I'm told. He will not be with FCD this weekend say my sources.



2. Bryan Reynolds has agreed terms on a new contract with #FCDallas. 4 years, approx. $2 mil combined. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) August 28, 2020

Cannon appears to be held out of action while his transfer is in the final stages. We’ll have more on that.

Fellow Homegrown Paxton Pomykal also seems certain to miss the trip to Sporting Park. Buzz, again with the exclusive, reported that the playmaker would likely have to undergo another surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Bummer, I'm hearing Paxton Pomykal is going to have surgery on his problem hip/core injury area and will likely miss the rest of 2020 season. #FCDallas #DTID#SomosFCD — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) August 29, 2020

Gonzalez confirmed after Saturday’s game that Pomykal would miss time and that surgery was a possibility.

“He hasn’t had any surgery yet,” said Gonzalez. “But it is a very strong discussion, and it’s very possible. So we’re just preparing for that, and if that’s the case, that’s best for him long term.”

While it’s been believed that the injury was related to the long-running core muscle issue that plagued Pomykal last year, Luchi clarified that this is a bone-related issue in the hip.

“I won’t get into details but there’s something in there that potentially needs a procedure in his hip and no, there was no procedure done before prior,” said Gonzalez. “There was a hernia repair before which needed to be done in terms of the tissue and the tendons in the muscle, the abdominal wall, but this is different. This is in the hip area. This is more of a bone issue.”

A player who may help fill the void in the attacking phase is new signing Andres Ricaurte. The loan signing from Deportivo Medellin has completed a quarantine period and has begun training with his new team mates.

Gonzalez spoke positively about his new midfielder. “He joined the team training today,” Gonzalez explained on Monday’s media call. “Integrated, he got to meet the guys all in person, got to play a little small side eight versus eight. He’s already showing he’s going to help the team on and off the field.”

The team’s other new signing, Phelipe Megiolaro is due to arrive in Texas later this week. The goalkeeper will undergo a similar quarantine before joining any team activity.