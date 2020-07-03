TXA21 to air MLS is Back FC Dallas preview and tournament replays

FC Dallas has announced a programming schedule for the team’s participation in the MLS is Back Tournament on local broadcast partner TXA21.

Starting on Sunday, July 5 at noon, TXA21 will show The Return: FC Dallas is Back. The 30-minute special will feature interviews with Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez from the team’s base at The Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World – as previewed below – as well as a general preview for the Hoops’ participation in Major League Soccer’s return to action.

FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez discusses managing a team in quarantine as part of The Return: FC Dallas is Back on TXA21 (FC Dallas/TXA21)

Continuing in the Sunday 12 pm timeslot, each of FC Dallas’ three group games from the MLS is Back Tournament will be replayed on the CBS station.

Dallas is scheduled to open against Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday, July 9 at 9:30pm. Wednesday, July 15 sees FCD start the day off with the 8 am kick-off against Seattle Sounders before closing group play on Monday, July 20 at 7 pm against San Jose Earthquakes. These games will be shown locally over the air on consecutive Sundays.

Sun 7/5, 12pm – The Return: FC Dallas is Back – TXA21

Thur 7/9, 9:30pm – FC Dallas v Vancouver Whitecaps – TUDN

Sun 7/12, 12pm – FCD v VAN replay – TXA21

Wed 7/15, 8am – Seattle Sounders v FC Dallas – ESPN

Sun 7/19, 12pm – SEA v FCD Replay – TXA21

Mon 7/20, 7pm – FC Dallas v San Jose Earthquakes – TUDN

Sun 7/26, 12pm – FCD v SJ Replay – TXA21