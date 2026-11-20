Lexington has never won a league match at the Cotton Bowl. A Trinity win on Saturday would lift The Golden Girls past the defending champions and into the last playoff place, with a match in hand.

USL Super League | Saturday, Nov. 21 | 7:30 p.m. CT | Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX | Broadcast: Peacock

Dallas Trinity hosts Lexington SC on Saturday in its last regular-season home match, two points behind the defending champions with a match in hand.

Camryn Lancaster (21) of Dallas Trinity attacks Lexington SC, Sept 25. 2026. (Photo: Bryce Stevenson, Dallas Trinity SC)

Lexington is fourth on 17 points. Dallas is fifth on 15 and hasn’t played since Nov. 8, after travel problems postponed last weekend’s match at Tampa Bay twice.

Lexington has visited Fair Park four times in league play and has yet to win there. Dallas has two wins and two draws in those matches.

The Recovery Report

Dallas Trinity

Cyera Hintzen is OUT (leg)

Lauren Flynn is OUT (leg)

Ally Cook, Rajanah Reed & Chioma Ubogagu are out for the season

Lexington SC

No report available

The Bigger Picture

The two earlier kickoffs will be final before Dallas takes the field.

Carolina Ascent visits Sporting JAX at Hodges Stadium at 4 p.m. CT. A win or a draw gives Carolina the Players’ Shield, its second regular-season title in three campaigns. Jacksonville is third on 18 points and unbeaten in six, though it has drawn its last four.

If Jacksonville wins and Dallas beats Lexington later in the evening, Jacksonville clinches a playoff place.

Tampa Bay Sun FC hosts Brooklyn FC at 5 p.m. CT with both sides close to elimination. A loss ends Tampa’s season. Brooklyn is out with a loss or a draw.

DC Power FC is idle. DC clinches a top-two finish and a home semifinal if Jacksonville and Dallas both fail to win.

Unbeaten at Fair Park Since August

Dallas has three wins, two draws, and a loss at the Cotton Bowl this fall, with 11 goals scored and six conceded. The loss came against Carolina on Aug. 22, and the Golden Girls haven’t lost at home since.

Away from Fair Park, Dallas has scored three goals in five matches and conceded eight.

Saturday will be 13 days since the 1-1 draw with Jacksonville on Nov. 8. It begins a run of three matches in eight days, with the makeup at Tampa on Tuesday and the finale at Carolina on Nov. 28.

Jasmine Hamid scored Dallas’s goal against Jacksonville, her fifth of the fall and the team lead. Seven Castain has four.

The clubs last met at The Stables on Sept. 25, and Lexington won 3-0. Dallas outshot Lexington 17-12 that night and created 2.58 expected goals, per the match data. Only two of its shots were on target. Addie McCain opened the scoring in the 56th minute from an Ally Brown pass, and Catherine Barry added goals in the 70th and 80th.

It was also the last clean sheet Lexington kept until Nov. 13.

Lexington beat Dallas 2-0 in last spring’s semifinal at Lexington, with Sarah Griffith and Barry scoring.

Players to Watch: Dallas Trinity

Meila Brewer – Captained the U.S. at center back in the U-17 World Cup quarterfinal and made 14 clearances in the 3-0 loss to Korea DPR on Nov. 1. Her last league match for Dallas was the September loss at The Stables, alongside Sophia Braun. Barry and McCain have 47 regular-season goals between them, and at 17, Brewer has to keep both in front of her in her first league start since returning.

Meila Brewer makes her first professional start for Dallas Trinity – DC Power vs Dallas Trinity (Sept. 13, 2026 Photo: Christian Luna Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Carissa Boeckmann – Leads Dallas with 18 key passes this fall and won the league’s August Assist of the Month. Hannah White plays on her side of the field for Lexington. If Boeckmann can pin White back from right back, Lexington loses its width on that side.

Jasmine Hamid – Has 18 regular-season goals in her league career, two short of 20, a mark four players have reached. Three of them came against Lexington, all while she was with Fort Lauderdale. Lexington has conceded 13 goals in 12 matches, the third-fewest in the league, and she has to finish the chances she gets.

Sixteen at The Stables, Four on the Road

Kosuke Kimura‘s side has scored 16 of its 20 league goals at home. On the road, Lexington has a win, a draw, and three losses, and has scored four goals in five matches.

The three losses came in its last three away matches, at Fort Lauderdale, Carolina, and DC, each by a single goal.

On Nov. 13, Lexington beat Fort Lauderdale 4-0 at The Stables. It was the club’s fifth regular-season match with four or more goals, tied with Jacksonville for the most in league history, and its first win since Oct. 17.

“This is the result we’ve been waiting for,” Kimura said afterward.

Marz Josephson made her professional debut in goal in that match and kept a clean sheet with two saves. The Kentucky product started ahead of Ryan Campbell, who has three shutouts this fall.

Kimura played three center backs in front of Josephson, with Brown, Regan Steigleder, and Allison Pantuso across the back. White and Hannah Johnson played wide in a midfield four, behind McCain, Barry, and Alyssa Bourgeois.

McCain set up two goals, and Barry scored two. Both have now passed 30 regular-season goal contributions, the second and third players in league history to reach the mark.

Players to Watch: Lexington SC

Catherine Barry – Her 24th regular-season goal on Nov. 13 made her the league’s all-time leader, and her next would make her the first to 25. She has five goals in five career appearances against Dallas. She sits one behind Ashlyn Puerta and Baylee DeSmit in the Golden Boot race. Dallas’s center backs can’t let her turn between them.

Cat Barry lifts the 2026 Player’s Shield (via Instagram)

Addie McCain – The captain has 23 goals and eight assists in the regular season and leads Lexington with 22 key passes this fall. She scored the opener in September. When she drops off the front line to collect the ball, the Dallas holding midfielders have to decide fast who goes with her.

Hannah White – Has three goals this fall, the latest from a McCain pass against Fort Lauderdale. Lexington’s width comes from its wingbacks. If she gets forward behind Boeckmann, Dallas will be defending crosses aimed at Barry.

What’s at Stake

A Dallas win would lift The Golden Girls to 18 points and above Lexington into fourth. Lexington could then finish no higher than 20, and three wins from three would guarantee Trinity a playoff place.

A draw would leave Dallas on 16 and Lexington on 18, with Dallas still holding the match in hand.

A loss would take Lexington to 20. Dallas could then reach 21 by winning at Tampa and Carolina, and would still need help from Brooklyn, where Lexington closes the regular season on Nov. 28.

Dallas leads the regular-season series with five wins, two draws, and two losses, but has won once in the last five.

Refs & Kit Assignments

Calin Radosav will referee Saturday’s match. Ethan Buege and Mateusz Dulski are the assistant referees, and Gerald Flores is the fourth official.

Sydney Cheesman kicks it deep – Dallas Trinity at DC Power – Oct. 25, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Dallas is expected to wear its white “Foundation” kit.

Projected XIs

Dallas Trinity (4-2-3-1): Neeku Purcell; Sydney Cheesman, Sophia Braun (c), Meila Brewer, Carissa Boeckmann; Sofia Cedeño, Felicia Knox; Camryn Lancaster, Seven Castain, Jasmine Hamid; LJ Moore

Lexington SC (3-4-3): Marz Josephson; Ally Brown, Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso; Hannah White, Darya Rajaee, Katie Murray, Hannah Johnson; Addie McCain (c), Catherine Barry, Alyssa Bourgeois

Saturday’s forecast at Fair Park calls for a high near 70 with little chance of rain, with temperatures in the 60s at kickoff.