Twenty-three DFW players named to September US YNT ID Camp in Austin

During this Covid era, US Soccer has stepped up the usage of regional ID camps across the US. There is another of these camps taking place on September 22 in Austin for 2006s and 2007s. (The previous local one was back in April.)

There are 23 Dallas area kids on this upcoming camp’s rosters. I’m going to list them here with some info on each (Obviously, I will know more about the FCD kids.)

From the FC Dallas Academy, there are nine 2006s and seven 2007s have been selected to participate. If you have read my Academy stuff this year you might know most of these FCD names.

There were also a couple of players from Solar SC and Dallas Texans.

2006s

2006s are currently the younger half of the U17 MLS Next bracket (they share with 2005s). For FC Dallas a lot of the 2005s are up with the U19s. These same nine 2006s all took part in the April YNT ID Camp (see link above).

Name Pos Notes Toro Brandon CB Center back. Leader, frequent captain. Highly ranked and regarded. Good athlete but undersized, to this point anyway. Henry Canizalez LB A complete left back with all the tools. Dynamic up and down player. For my money, the best FC Dallas left back prospect since Jonathan Gomez. Matthew Corcoran CM/DM Made his North Texas SC debut while he was a U15 and is now playing with the U19s when he’s not with NTX . Corcoran is being tracked by multiple Euro teams. It may be hard to keep him. Julian Eyestone GK 6’6″ Terrific athleticism. (He’s been used as a 9 a few times, just to underscore that athleticism). Has all the tools and body for a high-level pro career. Kristian Kelley W/M Attacking wing. Kris enjoyed a breakout 2021 spring season. A quick, slashing, darting player. Very difficult match-up. Previously at Sevilla, PSG, and Barcelona Academies. Malachi Molina W/OB A Bryan Reynolds style attacking wing/forward who occasionally gets a look at outside back. Has all the tools but sometimes drifts in and out of games. Needs to be more consistent and focused. Jared Salazar AM Attacking mid formally of Solar (joined FCD in 2019). All left foot. Great vision but needs to influence the game more. Alejandro Urza CM Can play any of the three central midfield spots. The best all-around 2006 mid after Corcoran. Runs the U17s engine with Corcoran at the 19s. Nayrobi Vargas Valerio F Striker. The best 9 on the U15s team last season. There’s a lot of raw tools here but he’s still a project at this point. Zayan Ahmed F Solar SC. “Good finisher,” I have in my notes. Sebastian Gonzalez F Dallas Texans Alex Perez CB Dallas Texans

SD Surf goalie Duran Ferree (00) wraps up the ball denying Nayrobi Vargas (19) in the Dallas Cup U15 final at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

2007s

The 2007s are the current U15 MLS Next group who I got to see a couple of times at the Dallas Cup this last spring.

Name Pos Notes Jeyden Arboleda AM Attacking playmaker. Dominates and controls games. He’s quite small and hasn’t hit his big growth spurt yet. Mikey Cortellessa Wing I’ve seen him play left back and right wing. Not sure where his position will be beyond “wing.” Good burst and good combo play. Loved his mentality at Dallas Cup. Juan Mancia M I think Juan is a new FCD player recruited from Dallas Rebels 07 Loya (which is now part of DKSC) that made it to the U14 Final of the ’21 Dallas Cup. Jonathan Martinez GK I don’t have any notes on him. Brice Miller F Forward. The dominant player in this group for the last couple of years. Joined from Solar. Matured physically early. Myles Nicholes CB A massively big center back. If he can grow into his body he could really be something. Right now he’s super raw. Bryce Outman F/M Former Solar SC player who recently joined FCD. M/F. I don’t know much about him. Blake Bayless D Dallas Texans. Formally of the FCD Academy. Tobias Crear F Dallas Texans. Luke Munson D Solar SC. One of the very few Solar players I was already tracking. Caleb Swann M Solar SC

Side note: Dallas Rebels U14 had a couple of players I thought were worth looking at. Glad to see at least one of them here.

ID Camp Coaching Staff

Gonzalo Segares – YNT Coach

Garrett Biller – US Soccer Talent ID Manager

Rafa Brazo – YNT Network Scout

Javier Cuellar – YNT Network Scout

Neal Ellis – YNT Network Scout