Trevor Amann leads Diablos to a come from behind win and the NPSL National Semi-finals

This one wasn’t as easy as the previous playoffs games had been, but the Denton Diablos still got the job done coming from behind with 4 unanswered goals to advance to the NPSL National Semi-Finals.

5 minutes into the game, FC Golden State Force took the lead then extended it out to 2-0 right before halftime.

But the Diablos found a lifeline right before half, grabbing their opening goal off a corer. Playoff hero Trevor Amann (Midwestern State) again got Denton going. Brandon Serda (Midwestern State) had the assist.

And on the final play of the first half, another Diablos corner, @BrandonCerda831 drops the dime to @trevor9amann who nods it home to cut the deficit in half!@fcgoldenstate 2 – 1 @DentonDiablos pic.twitter.com/iGL1ddF8FB — Denton Diablos FC🏆🏆🏆 (@DentonDiablos) July 25, 2021

Amann got his brace to tie to the game after the hydration break.

With about 9 minutes left, Denton took the lead for the first time.

Amann was again a factor on the 4th goal with the assist to put the Diablos up 4-2.

Denton Diablos celebrate their 4-2 victory over FC Golden State Force in the NPSL West Region Championship.

With the win, the Diablos advance to the NPSL National Semi-Final and could host their game depending on other results.

Best of luck to @fc_motown in their regional final tomorrow. If they win, we host National semi-final game!



So all @DentonDiablos fans are @fc_motown Celtic fans for Sunday!



Midwest Championship – 1:30

South Championship – 3:00

East Championship – 5:00 pic.twitter.com/Sb3hTsCPn9 — Denton Diablos FC🏆🏆🏆 (@DentonDiablos) July 25, 2021