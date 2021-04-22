Toyota Stadium, the Cotton Bowl, and AT&T Stadium chosen for Gold Cup 2021 matches

Concacaf has announced the stadium venues for the 2021 Gold Cup and three local stadiums have been chosen: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington. This is the 16th edition of Concacaf’s men’s flagship international competition.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Concacaf Gold Cup back to Toyota Stadium,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We’re looking forward to providing a great experience for the national teams that participate and fans who visit.”

The nine stadiums that will host group and knockout stage matches of this year’s edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup are:

AT&T Stadium , Arlington, TX

BBVA Stadium , Houston, TX

Children's Mercy Park , Kansas City, KS

Cotton Bowl , Dallas, TX

Exploria Stadium , Orlando, FL

NRG Stadium , Houston, TX

Q2 Stadium , Austin, TX

State Farm Stadium , Glendale, AZ

, Glendale, AZ Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Concacaf 2021 Gold Cup host venues.

AT&T Stadium has been chosen for the Gold Cup on four previous occasions (2009, 2011, 2013, and 2017), the Cotton Bowl once (1993), and Toyota Stadium three times (2015, 2017, and 2019).

The group stage featuring 16 national teams will begin on July 10 and will be played in a hub-city format, reducing team travel to prioritize the safety of all involved.

2021 Gold Cup Groups

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, and Winner Prelims 9

Group B: USA, Canada, Martinique, and Winner Prelims 7

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, and Winner Prelims 8

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada, and Qatar.

For first time, all the Gold Cup’s final group stage matches will be played simultaneously.

At the end of Group Stage play, the top two finishers in each group will advance to a knockout stage, which for the first time in Gold Cup history see teams on opposite sides of the bracket meet from the quarterfinals onwards. The knockout stage will be played as follows:

Knockout Rounds

Quarterfinal #1: Winner Group D vs Second Place Group A

Quarterfinal #4: Winner Group B vs Second Place Group C

Quarterfinal #2: Winner Group A vs Second Place Group D

Quarterfinal #3: Winner Group C vs Second Place Group B



Semifinal #1: Winner Quarterfinal #1 vs Winner Quarterfinal #4

Semifinal #2: Winner Quarterfinal #2 vs Winner Quarterfinal #3



Final: Winner Semifinal #1 vs Winner SF #2

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV) and DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL) were confirmed as the host venues for the Final (August 1) and the Prelims (July 2-6), respectively



Concacaf will announce the schedule, ticketing information, and other details in the coming weeks.

“The announcement of these outstanding venues moves us a step closer to what is sure to be a great Gold Cup this summer,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani. “It is fitting that in our 60th anniversary year we will use a number of stadiums with a rich history of hosting Concacaf football, while also making history with new venues that will host Gold Cup matches for the very first time.”

“I am also extremely pleased that we have enhanced the Gold Cup format so that all the final group stage games will be played simultaneously. This will add to the competitive intensity of the tournament and provide an even more compelling spectacle for fans. Alongside the introduction of a first-ever Gold Cup Prelims and a new format in the knockout stage this is another example of our football first approach at Concacaf,” added Montagliani.

Broadcast Info

Matches will be available through the Confederation’s partner networks; including Fox Sports (USA-English), Univision (USA-Spanish), OneSoccer (Canada-English), Televisa (Mexico-Spanish), Futbol de Primera (USA-Spanish Radio), and other local partners in the Caribbean, Central America and the world.

Gold Cup 2021.