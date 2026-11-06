Torquato and Contreras called into US U20 camp for November friendlies

FC Dallas left back Josh Torquato and on-loan winger Jaidyn Contreras have been called into US U20 camp by head coach Gonzalo Segares for a training camp at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga.

Torquato has a decision to make as he was also called in by Brazil during the same window. Contreras is on loan to Tigres through the end of June 2027 but remains an FC Dallas player.

The U20 camp, which will run from Nov. 9-17, will feature a small tournament held at the National Training Center. All three matches will be streamed on YouTube on the U.S. Soccer channel.

Game Schedule

Date Match Time (CT) Thursday, Nov. 12 vs Japan 7 pm Saturday, Nov. 14 vs Colombia 6 pm Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs Paraguay 11 am All matches will be played at Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center

US U20 ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

DOMESTIC TRAINING CAMP AND MATCHES – FAYETTEVILLE, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Giorgio De Marzi (AS Roma/ITA; Rome, Italy), Kayne Rizvanovich (Minnesota United FC; Mettawa, Ill.), Aidan Stokes (Brentford FC/GER; Totowa, N.J.)

Defenders (8): Parker Amoo-Mensah (Orlando City SC; Lisle, Ill.), Chris Applewhite (Austin FC; Waldorf, Md.), Christopher Cupps (Greenock Morton FC/SCO; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Guimaraes (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Jacob Hall (Chelsea FC/ENG; London, England), Ramiz Hamouda (SV Werder Bremen/GER; Lincoln, Neb.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Joshua Torquato (FC Dallas; Aubrey, Texas)

Midfielders (7): Jacob Arroyave (New York City FC; Passaic, N.J.), Colin Guske (Real Salt Lake; St. Johns, Fla.), Xanti Oyharçabal (Athletic Bilbao/ESP; Hendaye, France), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United FC; Holly Springs, Ga.), Jonny Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.), Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC; San Diego, Calif.), Ervin Torres (Austin FC; Laredo, Texas)

Forwards (6): Jaidyn Contreras (Tigres UANL/MEX; Frisco, Texas), Din Klapija (RB Leipzig/GER; New York City, N.Y.), Daniel Pinter (Inter Miami CF; Boca Raton, Fla.), Ruben Ramos (Sporting Kansas City; La Puente, Calif.), Darius Randell (Minnesota United FC; Minneapolis, Minn.), Gabriel Wesseh (Fredrikstad FK/NOR; Bensalem, Pa.)